Skeptics with a K: Episode #001

Our first episode! Mike, Marsh and Colin talk about electrohypersensitivity, moon landing denial, palm readers, holistic dentistry and more.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 58:37 — 13.5MB)
#1 by Damian on November 12, 2009 - 13:51
Hi,
Just a message to say I’ve just discovered this podcast and enjoyed the first episode a lot – especially the bit about palm readings. Looking forward to catching up on the rest of the shows, keep up the good work,
Damian.
#2 by Marsh on November 13, 2009 - 10:40
Good lord, if you liked that, just wait until you get to the ones where we kinda know what we’re doing! 🙂
#3 by Damian on November 26, 2009 - 12:34
I’ve just now got up to episode 9 and can see what you mean. I had to laugh at the end of the first episode when one presenter said something along the lines of “So, how often do you want to do this? Every two weeks, is that about right? Yeah? OK, so we’ll do it every fortnight then…”
#4 by Clinton Huxley on January 12, 2010 - 19:23
Your podcast made me laugh about 6 times on a dreary drive to London. Excellent value for money.
#5 by Chris on February 7, 2010 - 23:10
Regarding the spice food comments by the holistic dentist this is not necessaryily a guess as saffron is apparently a powerful enouigh dye to colour the either the teeth or plaque (not been able to find references but my dentist tells me to lay off the curries most times I see him) and that alcohol abuse is a factor in gum disease http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/19576673?itool=EntrezSystem2.PEntrez.Pubmed.Pubmed_ResultsPanel.Pubmed_RVDocSum&ordinalpos=6 both of which a qualified dentist would be able to spot pretty quickly.
#6 by Matt on May 21, 2010 - 15:01
Woh, where did this podcast come from?! I can’t believe I’ve missed this one of my list of top skeptical(notice the spelling) podcasts. Been a fan of RI for a while and only heard about it through them. Wish I was still living in manachester so I could see these guys live. Keep it up!!