Skeptics with a K: Episode #002


The guys discuss Mars, Ben Stein, giant sun-reflecting clouds, and more. Simon Perry from the Adventures in Nonsense blog calls in to talk about his campaign against chiropractors who claim to treat colic.

Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:16:35 — 17.5MB)

  1. #1 by Jack of Kent on August 16, 2009 - 18:57

    Really enjoyed this 🙂

  2. #2 by Simon Perry on August 16, 2009 - 22:11

    Great job guys, very well done. Keep it up.

  3. #3 by Michael on August 18, 2009 - 11:47

    At last! A local group. Great podcast.

  4. #4 by Yorkshireskeptic on August 22, 2009 - 19:29

    This could be a UK rival to SGU given time…

    Cracking!

  5. #5 by Marsh on August 24, 2009 - 13:28

    Very kind words from you all, we’re flattered! Next episode should come out on Wednesday (editing permitting).

    Thanks again – really great to hear from our listeners, and great to know we’re not just doing this for our own amusement!

  6. #6 by Mr Eldridge on August 24, 2009 - 22:37

    Top notch 🙂 Really looking forward to the next installment 🙂
    K.I.R. 😉

