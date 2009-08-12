Skeptics with a K: Episode #002

The guys discuss Mars, Ben Stein, giant sun-reflecting clouds, and more. Simon Perry from the Adventures in Nonsense blog calls in to talk about his campaign against chiropractors who claim to treat colic.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:16:35 — 17.5MB)
#1 by Jack of Kent on August 16, 2009 - 18:57
Really enjoyed this 🙂
#2 by Simon Perry on August 16, 2009 - 22:11
Great job guys, very well done. Keep it up.
#3 by Michael on August 18, 2009 - 11:47
At last! A local group. Great podcast.
#4 by Yorkshireskeptic on August 22, 2009 - 19:29
This could be a UK rival to SGU given time…
Cracking!
#5 by Marsh on August 24, 2009 - 13:28
Very kind words from you all, we’re flattered! Next episode should come out on Wednesday (editing permitting).
Thanks again – really great to hear from our listeners, and great to know we’re not just doing this for our own amusement!
#6 by Mr Eldridge on August 24, 2009 - 22:37
Top notch 🙂 Really looking forward to the next installment 🙂
K.I.R. 😉