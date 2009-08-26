Skeptics with a K: Episode #003

Swine flu paranoia, UFOs over Glastonbury and transplanted personalities. Mike, Marsh and Colin return to take on these topics, plus one-legged cows, gangsta gnomes and more.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:01:26 — 14.0MB)
Swine flu paranoia, UFOs over Glastonbury and transplanted personalities. Mike, Marsh and Colin return to take on these topics, plus one-legged cows, gangsta gnomes and more.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:01:26 — 14.0MB)
This entry was posted on August 26, 2009, 09:30 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
Fusion theme by digitalnature | powered by WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS) ^
All content is copyright © The Merseyside Skeptics Society (except where otherwise noted)
and is available under a Creative Commons License (CC-BY 4.0)
#1 by Yorkshireskeptic on August 31, 2009 - 13:32
I can’t stop reading gnomes as gee-nomes now, thanks guys 😛
Small criticism: Discussion is cool (and occasionally hilarious!) but are there any plans for more interviews? Or a section that’s a bit different? Something just to break it up a bit.
Maybe something like ‘Spot the Woo’: Where your venerable selves have to spot the real woo from amongst a selection of made up woo?
Reading that back it sounds a bit rubbish, but it’s only off the top of my head and it’s bleeding hard to think of something that hasn’t been done before on a skeptical podcast! Any better ideas out there?
keep going anyway! 🙂
#2 by Marsh on September 1, 2009 - 09:32
@ Yorkshireskeptic
Thanks for the feedback! We’re still playing with the format a bit at the moment – when we listened back to ep.2 with the interview, it felt like it was a bit out of keeping with the rest of the show: we tend to be a bit rambling and shambling through the show, and we wanted to keep that energy together, which isn’t easy with an interview.
As for other features, this is something we’ve been kicking around among ourselves, and we’d like to bring a few features in as we go. Good to see it’s something people are interested in though – will take your ideas on board and see what we can do with them!
Cheers
Marsh
#3 by pdubyah on September 14, 2010 - 00:31
Dudes! I’ve stumbled into this very late in the game, and started manfully from #1.
At #3 I’m already getting weird looks in the car from others as I laugh openly.