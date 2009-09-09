Skeptics with a K: Episode #004

Muzzled babies, Princess Diana’s psychic and the God Spot. Mike, Marsh and Colin talk about all this, plus Freddie Mercury, Madame Tussauds, woo in New York City, Liberace and more!
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:03:45 — 14.6MB)
Muzzled babies, Princess Diana’s psychic and the God Spot. Mike, Marsh and Colin talk about all this, plus Freddie Mercury, Madame Tussauds, woo in New York City, Liberace and more!
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:03:45 — 14.6MB)
AVN, Bruce Hood, god, Psychics, Psychology, Sally Morgan
This entry was posted on September 9, 2009, 13:00 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
Fusion theme by digitalnature | powered by WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS) ^
All content is copyright © The Merseyside Skeptics Society (except where otherwise noted)
and is available under a Creative Commons License (CC-BY 4.0)
#1 by Marc on September 14, 2009 - 09:59
Another great podcast I look forward to the next one.
Thanks for the mention Marsh mate.
#2 by Howard on October 1, 2009 - 15:38
You guys are really getting the hang of the podcasting lark. Rapidly reaching SGU standards. Keep up the good work—PLEASE!