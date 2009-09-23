Skeptics with a K: Episode #005

Mike, Marsh and Colin return to talk about mobile phones and cancer, geopathic stress, reality distortion fields and mars bars.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:07:53 — 15.6MB)
daily telegraph, darwin, geopathic stress, homeopathy, hope street festival, Pseudomedicine
All content is copyright © The Merseyside Skeptics Society (except where otherwise noted)
and is available under a Creative Commons License (CC-BY 4.0)
#1 by Ian on May 14, 2014 - 09:41
Funny to listen to this episode after Steve Jobs went with the quack route and reality-warped himself out of the world of the living. The Health Ranger and his ilk were surely proud.