Skeptics with a K: Episode #005


Mike, Marsh and Colin return to talk about mobile phones and cancer, geopathic stress, reality distortion fields and mars bars.

Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:07:53 — 15.6MB)

  1. #1 by Ian on May 14, 2014 - 09:41

    Funny to listen to this episode after Steve Jobs went with the quack route and reality-warped himself out of the world of the living. The Health Ranger and his ilk were surely proud.

