Skeptics with a K: Special #001

Mike and Marsh from ‘Skeptics with a K’ visit their local radio station, City Talk FM, to talk about scientific skepticism, the Merseyside Skeptics Society, and chat live with believers, including psychic Katie Keeley and Steve Goddard from shipoffools.com
Podcast: Download (Duration: 35:00 — 12.1MB)
#1 by Elvin Lucic on December 16, 2009 - 02:43
Hi guys,
I’ve just started listening to your podcast (Ep 010, 001, 002 and Special 001). Great show. Very vibrant and witty. You have a good handle on how to balance the content of the podcast to keep it moving along while giving the right amount of time to each section to keep it entertaining.
Kudos on your performance on City Talk FM. You did an impressive job of answering silliness which is very hard to do when put on the spot like that.
Your interruption of the ‘phsycic’ wasn’t aggressive. You waited a decent amount of time before fairly taking her to task about numerology being unscientific.
I’ve added Skeptics with a K to my regular podcast list and hope you’ll keep it going as long as you feel the drive to do so.
Wish I could catch you in the pub some time. It’s a long way from Australia. Perhaps some day.
In the mean time I’m looking forward to the first TAM Australia in Sydney next year. Maybe I’ll see you there…
Kind regards,
Elvin.