Skeptics with a K: Special #001

Mike and Marsh from ‘Skeptics with a K’ visit their local radio station, City Talk FM, to talk about scientific skepticism, the Merseyside Skeptics Society, and chat live with believers, including psychic Katie Keeley and Steve Goddard from shipoffools.com

