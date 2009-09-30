Skeptics with a K: Special #002

Marsh returns to City Talk FM to discuss astrology with clairvoyant and astrologer Claire Petulengro.
Marsh returns to City Talk FM to discuss astrology with clairvoyant and astrologer Claire Petulengro.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 22:30 — 5.2MB)
#1 by Marc on September 30, 2009 - 15:16
I remeber listening to this over the tinterwebs when it was live, it was great. She was full of rhubarb and had no real answers to the questions asked of her.
#2 by Mike on September 30, 2009 - 15:43
I particularly liked Roy’s comment about how children aren’t known for lying.
Oh, except they are.
#3 by Marc on September 30, 2009 - 15:53
Yeah I have 2 kids at the minute aged 2 and 4 and they are already accomplished liars, they will say exactly what they think I want to hear whether its true or not. My oldest talks about his imaginary friends as if they are real most of the time, since kids always tell the truth i guess the entire cast of the land before time film follow him around wherever he goes i am just glad their poop is as invisible and odourless as they are
#4 by Hayley on September 30, 2009 - 22:53
Oh my lord… Marsh has the patience of the saint. Claire annoyed me and I was just listening to it!
I don’t like the fact she says to not believe in astrology you are arrogant.
Surely it’s her that is being arrogant in the way that she wants people to blindly accept that what she is saying is true? Hmph!
#5 by Hayley on September 30, 2009 - 22:54
the saint? … I meant ‘a’ saint. Oops.
#6 by JD on October 1, 2009 - 15:51
A truly shocking interview, made more so by the blatant bias of the interviewer towards Claire (which bordered on flirtation towards the end).
This woman is intelligent, highly articulate and was able to defend her stance brilliantly. She also made the most of the interview to promote her wares at every opportunity, whilst either avoiding answering or ignoring the questions that were asked by Marsh. One of the most disturbing displays of abject BSery I have ever witnessed.
I couldn’t help but notice that an anagram of Claire’s name is “A Generic Polluter”. There are hidden messages here I fear.
Marsh, I do not know you, but the stars tell me that you are a *dude*.
#7 by Marsh on October 1, 2009 - 17:17
I’ll admit, I could have been a bit stronger on her, but my approach was that if I’d have gone in too hard I might have alienated the listeners and thus made them sympathetic to her cause. As it was, after the interview the presenter read out texts, and almost all of them were on my side – pointing out that I called her on things that she wasn’t able to answer, and I made clear points where she offered bluster and nonsense in return. So I think the softly softly approach had some value.
Listening to it back, I still can’t help but giggle at the way she had so little response to my ideas about testing that she actually went with the ‘ooh, that reminds me of this time that… oh, I’ve completely lost my train of thought!’ defence, which was laughable. Fortunately, I think most people spotted it. Ditto my sly dig about how I wasn’t the one advising people to go to marriage counselling… I felt a bit sneaky/proud at that one!
#8 by AJ on October 2, 2009 - 12:34
I think she was bullshitting all the way through that. But I’m an Aries and we’re sceptical by nature. Do you see what i’ve done?
#9 by Ian on October 4, 2009 - 14:45
Honestly, why do we live in a world where people who ‘read’ the stars and planets and believe they have an impact on the squishy organisms inhabiting an insignificant planet at the edge of the Milky Way make so much money and are so popular. I mean it would, well, should, literally take two seconds of logical thought to conclude that the evidence doesn’t exist. Good interview anyway, except as one commenter above said, the presenter clearly liked Claire.
#10 by MarcParis on May 8, 2010 - 14:06
Did she actually answer a single question the host asked her? I do wish y’all had simply noted that. “Very interesting. Not an answer to the question, but very interesting.”
I enjoyed it from the beginning, when she said something like “If I’m not on the up and up, then why am I still in business?” Um… because there’s a fool born every minute?