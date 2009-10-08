Skeptics with a K: Episode #006

TAM London, the Revival Fellowship, curing sleep and Conservapedia. These things, and more, in episode 6 of Skeptics with a K!
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:06:47 — 11.0MB)
#1 by Marc on October 9, 2009 - 10:03
Stopping sleep would be a nightmare! One you could not just wake up from! After getting very drunk you would be awake through all the sobering up and feeling crappy. Everyone would become teatotal when they could not sleep off their hangovers. Also dealing with work and kids for longer would send me insane.
#2 by Marc on October 9, 2009 - 10:06
What I forgot to say in the previous comment was well done on another good show guys.
#3 by Mike on December 15, 2009 - 17:33
Funnily enough in Portuguese they do have numbers for the days. They have sabado and domingo for Saturday and Sunday, and then start off on Monday with “second fair” and continue to Friday with “sixth fair”. Don’t ask me where the fair thing comes from.