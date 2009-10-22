Skeptics with a K: Episode #007

Acupuncture, pain pixies, breast enlargement by hypnosis and the fruit fly sexual tsunami. All this and more in the latest Skeptics with a K!
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:10:05 — 16.1MB)
Acupuncture, pain pixies, breast enlargement by hypnosis and the fruit fly sexual tsunami. All this and more in the latest Skeptics with a K!
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:10:05 — 16.1MB)
acupuncture, homeopathy, Hypnosis
This entry was posted on October 22, 2009, 16:10 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
Fusion theme by digitalnature | powered by WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS) ^
All content is copyright © The Merseyside Skeptics Society (except where otherwise noted)
and is available under a Creative Commons License (CC-BY 4.0)
#1 by Mike on October 22, 2009 - 15:12
If you want to become an organ donor, you can do it online at:
http://www.organdonation.nhs.uk/ukt/how_to_become_a_donor/registration/consent.jsp
#2 by Stoko - Pops on October 22, 2009 - 18:11
Had been meaning to sign up as a organ donor for years & finally got around to it, thanks lads. Good show again too.
PS will come across to see you eventually Marsh
#3 by Marsh on October 22, 2009 - 21:14
@Stoko
Any time mate! In fact, organise it around the time of one of our SitP meetups and you can kill two awesome birds with one stone. If you want to kill awesome birds, that is.
#4 by Rich on October 22, 2009 - 23:50
Great idea to promote the organ donor online registration. I’ve just signed up. Like so many others I’ve been meaning to do this for ages and never quite managed to get around to it. Your call to arms was just the push I needed. I hope others do the same. Very enjoyable show guys; as always.
#5 by Red Celt on October 23, 2009 - 08:39
I’ve long been of the opinion that organ donation should be an opt-OUT policy rather than an opt-IN policy.
Those who don’t want to help others after they’re done using their bodies can have the option not to – with the caveat that, should they find themselves in a situation where they could be saved by an organ transplant… they wouldn’t qualify.
Let’s see how many people would have the strength of conviction to take up that policy. Jehovah’s Witnesses, needless to say, would love it.
As for everyone else… lots more available organs available – lots more lives saved.
Win/win.
#6 by AexMagd on October 23, 2009 - 12:29
What a wonderful journal! I mean, we at BMC pride ourselves on having a fast turnaround time but it still takes us a couple of months.
Clearly, we’re outclassed!
#7 by AexMagd on October 23, 2009 - 12:36
Although having looked it up, it is a Springer journal… oops! The CEO is in the office next week though, maybe I should grab him and quiz him about it 🙂
#8 by Marc on October 23, 2009 - 12:36
Cheers for the link guys, been meaning to do this for ages but shamefully never got round to it.
Top show as always
#9 by Brad on October 24, 2009 - 01:31
I was temped to be a brain doner for alsymers research. They only wanted 65+ year olds.
On the issue of time machines, cost doesn’t matter, you could put a fiver a week in the bank and you’d get there eventually.
#10 by AJ on October 28, 2009 - 02:42
Chaps, a belated thanks for organising the bus-lady night. Looking forward to the next meeting.
Idea for double-blind experiment for acupuncture
– do it on people under general anaesthetic.
#11 by Doug on November 8, 2009 - 21:03
Just signed up for Organ Donation after getting the nudge from the podcast. One of these things that has been on the to do list is now done!
#12 by Dave The Drummer on November 11, 2009 - 23:18
I’ve done my homework Sir !
Can I go now ?
http://www.hampshireskeptics.org/?p=164
🙂