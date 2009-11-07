Skeptics with a K: Episode #008

Seances and twitter, Mr T ‘s graduation, syndicated culture and lunacy. All this plus the homeopaths guide to physics, drugs classification and the result of our T-Shirt Competition in the latest edition of Skeptics with a K.
#1 by Mike on November 7, 2009 - 15:43
To sign the petition calling for a halt to politically-driven drugs information, visit http://petitions.number10.gov.uk/no-bad-drug-info/
#2 by Hayley on November 8, 2009 - 19:34
Boots sale homeopathy?! Wow. Who knew.
Good episode and nice West Country accent :p
#3 by Dr*T on November 9, 2009 - 09:41
Gosh…wow… gave me the shock of my life driving down the M4 this morning at 6.38am listening to this week’s edition to find myself not only namechecked, but imagineered as a big, black, bling-ed bloke.
Hopefully there’ll be more on that story soon (MHRA aren’t speed demons).
Cheers,
Dr*T
#4 by AexMagd on November 9, 2009 - 15:17
Loving the group moan of horror at 52:24
I think it’s your brains pouring out of your ears after being liquefied by Dr Werner
#5 by Alexander on November 9, 2009 - 22:59
Hey guys, excellent work, I started listening to your podcast a few weeks ago and have been hooked since. I especially like how down to earth you guys are and your honest opinions, based on fact ;), of all the bullsh*t that goes on in Britain and around the world. Thanks again and keep up the good work, I eagerly await my next ‘fix’ of common sense.
Alexander (Scotland, Edinburgh)
#6 by Michael on November 16, 2009 - 19:49
I was in the doctor’s tonight. Whilst I was waiting I was looking at some leaflets. One was on MALARIA. On the back of the leaflet there was a section on ‘MALARIA MYTHS (Myths associated with Malaria)’. The final myth read:
MYTH: I’m taking homeopathic medicines to protect against malaria so I don’t need to do anything else to protect myself.
FACT: There is NO evidence that homeopathic or herbal medication will protect you from malaria. Seek advice on antimalarial medication from a healthcare professional before you travel.
Now this is issued by the GOVERNMENT. Who try and get healthcare correct ‘cos they pay for it with our money.
They should issue a statement saying that homeopathic medicines are just f***ing water.
#7 by Mike on November 19, 2009 - 12:43
Much as I wish it was issued by the government, the Malaria leaflet in question is actually published by GlaxoSmithKline.
The government (via the NHS) seem to be a bit wishy-washy on homeopathy. Certainly, the attitude displayed on the NHS website seems to be “scientists say it doesn’t work, but homeopaths disagree”.
#8 by AexMagd on December 7, 2009 - 13:43
I walk past the NHS Homeopathic Hospital in central London every day on the way to work. It makes me sad, but then I get to reject manuscripts about homeopathy *in* work, which makes it OK again.