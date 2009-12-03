Skeptics with a K: Episode #010

Homeopathy Special! In this extended episode, Mike, Marsh and Colin discuss the government’s Evidence Check session on homeopathy, the Merseyside Skeptics Open Letter to Boots and the trials which support homeopathy. Plus, we have a psychic Power double, Jesus in the UK and a Fantastic Fact!
#1 by Yorkshire Skeptic on December 7, 2009 - 21:44
Best episode yet in my opinion, and the ‘fantastic fact’ segment sounds potentially fantastic and hilarious! Keep at it! 🙂
#2 by Joe In oz on December 8, 2009 - 05:23
Hi there went to the chemist for my homework, Could not find any magic water for you cough, however did pick up some very nice sunnies, lost mine and itis hot and sunny here.
Will try again tomorrow.
fantastic show lads
#3 by rebecca on December 10, 2009 - 17:11
Hi,
Me and my husband went to boots to do our homework (I did the talking as I make a more convincing hippie than him)
The chemist seemed like a nice lady and recommended a boots brand homeopathy cold and flu remedy the ingredients were sodium chloride and potassium and something else relatively mundane in miniscle quantities of course. I asked her to explain how it worked and she told me it was ‘all natural’ hmmm… i asked if she could recommend one of the millions of tiny vials of stuff just marked with its chemical name and she said she’d be happy to look through the reference book with me- I declined.
Obviously this lady was just doing her job and had no real idea what homeopathy was (not sure anyone does) I imagine other listeners will get a similar response… even if the chemist thinks its rubbish they won’t be allowed to say that to customers and if they believe in it they are probrably not really qualified to be chemists.
Looking around Boots in a skeptical mood I realised that Boots arn’t as respectable as you implied in your letter to them they also sell a million different snake oils to us silly girlies to diminish cellulite and cleanse our faces with age defying particles etc… ok so they don’t present them as alternatives to medicine but they drain our money and time and will to live!
anyway love the show!
Rebecca
#4 by Mike on December 11, 2009 - 17:20
Just a little thing about Joe Power’s prediction about psychics in the future finding bodies. He says that the psychic world is moving faster all the time and that their predictions are getting more accurate. Leaving aside whether that’s true or not for a second, if psychic mediumship is true, how does he explain why they’re getting more accurate? Are ghosts now more willing to share information? Or did no psychic in the past have the gift? Or did they have the gift but just fucked up more often for some reason, and there’s an academic field of psychics that’s doing research to get better at what they do? Seems a bit strange.
#5 by Gary Y on December 12, 2009 - 10:20
The best homeopathic ‘remedy’ I have come across is Nitric Acid 200 once weekly, to treat “erections after night pollution”. I kid you not, this was posted by a homeopath at Yahoo Answers, in a long list of other hilarious ‘ED conditions’ that homeopathy can treat: http://answers.yahoo.com/question/index;_ylt=AoTLN_iiswUIGW3TbDI98qjty6IX;_ylv=3?qid=20091106104621AAhrkDe&show=7#profile-info-2IJVlzjjaa
#6 by bash on December 14, 2009 - 18:58
Gary Y that was funny, I didn’t know of so many ailments. That poster ‘Soul Doctor’ was the only one saying it worked and they practice it !!
I couldn’t go to Boots and have them think me a woo!!!
A thought hit me today that perhaps the lack of WMD in Iraq was because the Iragi scientists had found a way to make homeopathic nerve agents and nuclear arms etc Hans Blix had no chance of finding the single molecule of Sarin, Uranium or whatever they may have had !!! Hmm Woo-pans of Minimal Destruction hehe
Well I am off now to make a 200C solution of my seminal fluid as a contraceptive and a 200C solution of my Scheise to cure my constipation…..
#7 by Yorkshire Skeptic on December 14, 2009 - 23:04
They had ‘Arnica 30C’ at my local Boots, amongst other homeopathic remedies, 84 sugar pills for about £5. That’s a nice little earner…
I was sort of surprised and miffed that they had a whole shelf for ‘alternative medicine’, never mind just homeopathy! Though it’s slightly depressing that a major and influential chemist is giving legitimacy to quackery, at least they keep the woo pills and potions seperate from empirically tested stuff!
Also: If homeopathic principles are true (i.e dilution increases potency) shouldn’t using less concentrated fruit juice make a stronger tasting drink?
#8 by Matthew Hodson on December 18, 2009 - 23:53
I came up with an idea for a homepathic treatment a while ago but I haven’t gotten around to manufacturing it yet.
The basis of this treatment is the fact that homeopathy does have an effect beyond the placebo in many patients. This effect is to create a belief in the effectiveness of homeopathy.
Now taking the homepathic concepts of like cures like and the law of infentesimals one can create a cure for the belief in homeopathy. Simply take any commonly used homeopathic remedy and dilute it with ordinary water, succuss and repeat until desired potency is reached.