Skeptics with a K: Episode #012

Mike looks back at some of the unused stories we recorded for Skeptics with a K this year. Featuring the LHC Sabotaging itself from the future, Guy the Space Clown and the film which claims homeopathy can cure autism.
#1 by Mike on December 31, 2009 - 09:27
The trailer for the movie “From Within, Without” is available on YouTube. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f47h0Zi3ZK0
#2 by Jerry on January 1, 2010 - 17:58
first, thanks for a fun series of podcasts.
2nd, check your strawmen arguments when mocking the churchy ppl, thought it was a bit too much like them mocking us by grossly distorting what we think.
3rd, the autism story, so full of fail 🙁
Aspergers is quite manageable, as long as you’re there early. It’s hell when you grow up now knowing that’s the problem, but unless you’ve got a quite bad case, you can live and work with it. Those parents, so typical of ‘my child is perfect and has to be perfect, anything less is a failure on his and our part’ thinking.
It looks what happened is a pretty normal progression. Good behavioural therapy. The Spectrum is wide, so you can’t really give up after 5y or so, you have to keep working on it.
#3 by Mike on January 3, 2010 - 20:46
I’d be interested in what you thought the strawman arguments were in the Adventists story, Jerry. If I’ve made a fallacy, I’d like to retract it and/or restructure the argument to remove it.
#4 by Mike on January 3, 2010 - 22:28
It is illegal to claim to cure cancer under the Cancer Act 1939. I think Trading Standards are the ones who take reports on that, although since I presume they’re not making money off it directly, perhaps not.
http://www.liverpool.gov.uk/Business/Trading_standards/Contact_Us/index.asp
#5 by AexMagd on January 5, 2010 - 17:13
I’d be interested in hearing any potential strawmen aired as well. Maybe a simplistic take on the ontological argument, but apart from that?
The difference of course is there’s no such thing as “what atheists think” on any other matter other than the fact we don’t believe in a theistic god, whereas Christians have a handy holy text which contains a checklist of how you should act and what you should believe in order to call yourself one. Quite often atheist criticisms of Christians are grounded in knowledge of both the Bible and the experience of being a Christian, which is not really characteristic of a strawman.