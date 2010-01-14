Skeptics with a K: Episode #013

Welcome to 2010. Mike, Marsh and Colin return to talk about Project Pterosaur, EFT, Ear Candling and the Man in the Iron Mask. Also, the latest news from the 10:23 Campaign.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:11:21 — 16.4MB)
#1 by Allan on January 15, 2010 - 01:23
I tried EFT and I poked my eye out.
IT’S ALL YOUR FAULT.
#2 by SpaceCliff on January 15, 2010 - 03:07
http://buttcandle.com/
#3 by Marc on January 15, 2010 - 08:39
As someone who has Ulcerative Colitis I am willing to bet they didnt cure it.
It has periods of flare ups followed by periods of it not affecting you at all. these flare ups come and go on their own (atleast they do for me and I am forever being told off by the missus for not taking my preventative medication).
I can go years without even the smallest flare up, wonder how long they left it without a flare up before declaring the UC as ‘cured’.
As for woo My sister is a believer in spirits and mediums. My cousin apparently believes in a lot of alt med crap ( possibly even homeopathy ) which is dissapointing given that she is a nurse.
#4 by Yorkshire Skeptic on January 15, 2010 - 12:47
I’m afraid Mike’s been beaten to it in the arsecandle stakes:
http://buttcandle.com/index.html
Methinks i smell a Poe…and the delicate waft of butt toxins being purified 😛
As for the Question of woo in family’s; My immediate family is pretty skeptical when it comes to spurious claims (i did find a book on Reiki that my dad had got from the library, which was a bit surprising, but i’ve never seen him refer to it so i imagine he saw what nonsense it is)
We’re a surprisingly naturally skeptical family really, gods know what my parents thought of my obsession with the paranormal when i was younger!
#5 by AexMagd on January 15, 2010 - 13:17
I’m curious; why would you not let us know which MPs have been in touch? They could be new additions to http://skeptical-voter.org/ 🙂
#6 by Marsh on January 15, 2010 - 18:30
So THAT’s why you wear the patch?!
#7 by Mike Hall on January 16, 2010 - 01:00
Mostly because it is one of their staff that have been in touch, not the MP him/herself. And it isn’t clear yet if they contacted us in a personal or official capacity.
#8 by Bonobo on January 18, 2010 - 12:09
Myth Busters Ear wax: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GiBS-V0mhtc
#9 by Mike Greenwood on January 21, 2010 - 22:28
Good luck with to 1023 campaign, however I spot a logical flaw in your proposal: As homeopathic remedies are supposed to be more powerful the more dilute they are, by scoffing a whole jar you are in fact taking an underdose. Presumably if you don’t take any, that would be an overdose.
You also mentioned that the Loch Ness Monster hasn’t been seen for while. This is obviously because someone has accidentally or maliciously dropped a single homeopathic sleeping remedy into Loch Ness, and at that dilution of a single dose in a whole lake it has sent Nessie to sleep for a month.
Homeopaths are well documented as providing homeopathic remedies to prevent Malaria, so an extension of this logic is that if you take a single dose of homeopathic malaria remedy and dropped it into Lake Victoria or Lake Tanganyika you would presumably see a massive drop in incidences of malaria in all the people living round the lake who drink the lake water, which should be measurable. By the same logic the consequences of anyone taking a shit in the lake would be unthinkable.
In fact if we are thinking of preventative homeopathy, we could take a single dose of malaria remedy and drop it at the source of the Congo, Amazon, Orinoco and other rivers that go through malaria infested areas, as the remedy went down river it would become increasingly diluted, and offer increasingly powerful protection against a deadly disease for all the people who live along it’s banks and drink the water. Given that millions of people die from malaria every year, it’s amazing that no-one has thought of such a cheap and easy solution before. In fact we could try to cure everything, as homeopathic remedies are supposed to have no negative effects, we could drop one dose of every remedy at the source of every river, and in all reservoirs, and no-one would ever get ill.
Everyone except me that is, I don’t drink water, it contains the memory of millions and millions of turds, in fact most of the turds ever shat, at incredible levels of dilution.
Cheers
Mike
#10 by Mike Greenwood on January 22, 2010 - 07:43
Of course, it’s obvious, don’t know why I didn’t see it immediately, if preventative homeopathy cured everything, pharmaceutical companies would go out of business, so you are paid by big pharma to rubbish homeopathy so no-one works it out.
#11 by Kate on January 25, 2010 - 00:52
You wished to hear stories about family members who believe in woo.
My mother was a chelation therapy advocate before her death from tobacco related causes. Somehow this strikes me as amusing.
Unfortunately she and fellow advocates convinced our provincial government in BC Canada to finance it under our Medical Services Plan.
She was a conspiracy theorist before the phrase was invented. I remember as a child her rants about who really killed JFK and government cover-ups of UFO activities. I’m embarrassed to admit I bought her arguments. It was with delight that I found the skeptic’s movement through podcasts, and am now as fierce as she was, just this time on the side of the truth.