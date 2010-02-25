Skeptics with a K: Episode #016

In this special episode of Skeptics with a K, recorded in front of a live audience at Liverpool Skeptics in the Pub, Mike, Marsh and Colin discuss the Liverpool Mind/Body/Spirit festival, Otto Von Bismark, dinner party guests and shooing away broken bones. Plus, a special bonus lecture from Marsh on PR and the Media.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:12:50 — 16.7MB)
#1 by 2012 we're all going to die :) on February 27, 2010 - 18:50
Re: Mind, body bullshit events.
Yep I have been to a few and have found a few exhibitors that lay in to the authenticity of others and some of the stuff you think WTF is that doing here? The types of woo are as many as the woo practitioners.
Take Aura’s. There is a guy I have seen at many shows he dresses in white sheet (no he does not have inverted crosses and hold BBQ’s..as far as I know !!) has unkempt, long scruffy grey hair and claims he can take Kirlian photos of mugs aura!! I was at one Country Fayre and they had a bullshit there as well. Well old beardy guy was in the agricultural tent because it was the only one with electricity…quite fitting really…him being another woo vegetable 🙂
You have to admire the brass balls and business acumen of the guys though. I have seen one guy charge £25 to draw a colour picture of your aura? How the fugg do you know what he is drawing? lmao
Have you ever attended the ‘free’ talks? Fascinating stuff. Some talks conflicting with a previous one…fuggin funny. I went to an ‘Angel Workshop’ at a St Georges Hall, bullshit event. So funny, all that meditation and prompts of ‘Can you feel the room getting warmer?’ and ‘Can you feel the energy?’ as people respond yes and the woo-shipper (or woo-shitter?) says ‘That’s the angels, it always gets warm when the Angels are near…it is cooler when we are working with guides..’ LMFAO The Government could save £250 a year Cold Weather allowance on all the pensioners by getting them to ask for ‘Angel healing’.
I liked Bismark’s sausage. I was wondering if it could become a woo challenge? Ask the woo to use psychic ability, Angels or whatnot to save them from the dangerous sausage..hmm considering a lot of woo’s are lesbian I think they would have an aversion to sausages anyway lol
Ah better go before I write a book.
Hey I liked the live show, must get to the pub one day!!!
Was the equipment some noise reducing kit? Just that when you stop talking it went very quiet like a break in transmission? Or is it some new super woo Homeopathic electronic circuit that dilutes none voiced electrical interference down to 200C and none existence??
#2 by David W on March 1, 2010 - 13:01
The sound effects in this episode in fact resulted in my cat running away.
Should I rename her AIDS?
#3 by David W on March 1, 2010 - 13:20
Also, some German sausages are cured rather than cooks…
#4 by AexMagd on March 9, 2010 - 16:57
Funnily enough, cats are the only non-primates who can develop AIDS (though obviously, a cat version from FIV rather than HIV). Maybe there’s more to this woo than we thought…
#5 by AexMagd on March 9, 2010 - 17:25
Plus on the “bloggers exposing real news front” I’d recommend http://www.enemiesofreason.co.uk and http://tabloid-watch.blogspot.com
#6 by Mathew Partridge on March 19, 2010 - 16:13
Awesome episode. Is this gonna be a regular event?