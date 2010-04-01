Skeptics with a C: Special #003

Mike, Marsh and Colin return to talk about arrogant Darwinists, the Moral Compass and green children. Plus dolphin chi, matter transmitters and contacting Jesus – what else but Skeptics with a C?

This entry was posted on April 1, 2010, 08:00 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.