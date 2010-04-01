Skeptics with a C: Special #003

Mike, Marsh and Colin return to talk about arrogant Darwinists, the Moral Compass and green children. Plus dolphin chi, matter transmitters and contacting Jesus – what else but Skeptics with a C?
Podcast: Download (Duration: 31:45 — 7.3MB)
#1 by Stoko on April 1, 2010 - 11:46
At last a sceptical podcast that isn’t completely closed minded. I’ve been waiting ages for something like this.
#2 by Allan on April 1, 2010 - 13:05
…even now some people are born hairy and with heavy brow ridges…
…and all of them are members of Supergrass.
http://gfx.dagbladet.no/fredag/2002/09/27/supergrass1.jpg
#3 by AJ on April 1, 2010 - 14:43
I dunno about Skeptics with a C, definitely something with a C though. For a while there, I thought I had joined the wrong gang.
#4 by AexMagd on April 1, 2010 - 15:24
Those people in Chester are wonderful; they really do well at explaining all the flaws in evolution. I’m going to have to call everyone up and apologise for going on about science all this time.
#5 by AexMagd on April 1, 2010 - 15:31
And fuck me, I remember the green children story from my Book of Fantastic Facts! Isn’t the variety of God’s creation wonderful? 🙂
#6 by Jason on April 1, 2010 - 16:59
Hilarious, guys. During the magnet talk I was thinking “I really need to e-mail these guys, they aren’t getting what this new story was actually about…” Then it got progressively more ridiculous until I caught on to the joke. Well executed, gentlement!
#7 by bob on April 1, 2010 - 20:40
I wonder how many people will use this podcast to later support their beliefs? Well done chaps, lets hope they dont notice the calendar, score!
#8 by 2012 we're all going to die :) on April 1, 2010 - 20:50
Amazing show!!!
The moral compass was an interesting piece, it got me thinking of an experiment.
Given that Eskimo’s / Inuits are at the North Pole and are morally good, I figured that the reason no continuous human settlement has existed at the South Pole is because the South Pole is the evil end of the moral compass…any society there would have died out due to evil intent and is under metres of ice.
This is probably why scientists don’t stay there too long…could be the reason why Captain Scott’s expedition failed…they were in the evil southern magnetism longer than Amundsen!!!
So on to an experiment, I cut a magnet in half and spent a day wearing the south end sellotaped to the right side of my head, the result? I was beating old grannies, rounding up ethnic minorities and invading Wales for Lebensraum. I started to get a taste for politics, little mustaches, long leather boots, homo-erotic uniforms….and singing old Panzer songs.
After I recovered, I then sellotaped the north pole to my head and found out that I was Mother Teresa reincarnate and Cliff Richard. I spent some time tending and preaching to people on the street that they don’t need drugs and needles….just let the lord into their heart. I could kind of tolerate this….but when I started singing ‘Bachelor Boy’, ‘Carrie’ and ‘Mistletoe and Wine’ I thought enough is enough…..I now walk about with the southern pole superglued to my head…and have aspirations of being a traffic warden in City of London…..
I think this is a wonderful discovery, we can sellotape northern magnets to violent criminals…not sure what to do with the southern magnets…..
#9 by 2012 we're all going to die :) on April 1, 2010 - 20:56
LMAO
Oh my God, they may have inadvertently started a cult!!! I’ll wager Marsh will be getting queries for the leaflet and his teachings by US Bible belt, Creationists…..Chester will become a pilgrimage site…and I can see hoards of people following the ‘Messiah’ …..’Life of Brian’ style…. still might be a buck in it…imagine Messiah Marsh on the ‘God Channel’!!!
hehehe
#10 by Melkiha on April 2, 2010 - 04:10
LOL! So darn hilarious!
Great episode!
#11 by bob on April 2, 2010 - 04:49
I had no idea Nick Griffin also posted here 😉
#12 by 2012 we're all going to die :) on April 2, 2010 - 14:46
lmao
yeah see what you mean..I got the Panzerlied from ‘The Battle of the Bulge’ in my head now…..probably be the National Anthem if he ever gets in..lol
Although I do have concerns over Brown running things….wasn’t Hitler a Chancellor too? 😉
#13 by bob on April 2, 2010 - 16:54
He was indeed, and oddly enough, every shirt he owns is also by default, a brownshirt. It can’t be a coincidence.
#14 by Vermonter on April 4, 2010 - 05:22
Be careful with this crazy April 1st talk. When we were kids, our parents told us not to cross our eyes or make strange faces or we might freeze that way forever. Remember the “butterfly effect” and consider what you may have started.
At this rate, in a few years Colin will be a famous phrenologist co-hosting late night infomercials with Jenny McCarthy, Marsh will be running a psychic hotline in California and personally advising King Charles of England and U.S. President Palin, while Mike is president for life of the British Homeopathic Association.
Take it all back, quickly, and use your awesome power only for Good.
#15 by Rupert on April 4, 2010 - 22:11
I’m sorry but there were some inaccuracies in this podcast:
“Sinister” is Latin, not Greek.
#16 by Marsh on April 4, 2010 - 22:38
@Rupert
Dammit, we try very hard to be as factually accurate as possible and maintain a high standard of quality, but sometimes these sloppy errors creep in. Thanks for pointing it out.
I trust the rest of the episode was free from similar stupid inaccuracies.
Marsh
#17 by 2012 we're all going to die :) on April 4, 2010 - 23:02
…..and there was me thinking that you guys were playing around…it being April Fools and all that?
I heard the sinister is Greek thing and waited for a correction, then laughed as I thought of all the fools out there going round saying ‘sinister’ is Greek…..lucky not much Latin taught today…visions of Life of Brian “Conjugate the verb to go”……..”But SIr the Skeptics say it is Greek..”
Yep it was Sinister left and Dexter right….dexter becoming the root for ‘dexterous’ I believe.
Oh no Marsh I just thought…..if you had gone to Chester in the summer you may have heard the Roman Legionary guide and his kids shouting “Sinister, dexter, sinister, dexter, sinister, dexter” as they march about town…
#18 by 2012 we're all going to die :) on April 4, 2010 - 23:22
Interesting….and he has a Brown nose….must have kept Tony’s butt clean.
Brown, Brownshirts, Oswald Mosely…could be a conspiracy…I’ll send it to Dan Brown…..I’m sure he could invent something from it..wait wait…Brown another Brown…Gordon is Scottish…so is Rosslyn Chapel…….I’m off to Google………lol
#19 by Jon d on April 7, 2010 - 01:34
Skeptics on LSD?
#20 by Grim on May 1, 2010 - 12:21
I started listening, and thought WTF! Then I realised it was sarcasm.
“That’s one of my least favorite things, SARCASM”
But I do remember hearing about the “green children” on an episode of Mysterious Universe.
And it was bullshit then, too.