Skeptics with a K: Episode #021

Batman and the Health Ranger; Iron Man and Wheatgrass Juice; the Pope and the Civil Service; Scotland and Cannibals; and Fizzy Drinks and Old Age.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:09:38 — 16.0MB)
#1 by Dietrich on May 6, 2010 - 19:36
Great podcast, as ever.
But Palladium is an element, though. And it was discovered by one of you Brits.
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Palladium
Not going to speculate on how it could power that suit though.
#2 by Mike on May 7, 2010 - 09:52
As usual, Marsh never lets facts get in the way of a gag about light entertainment. He will be soundly beaten! 🙂
#3 by Brian on May 7, 2010 - 10:22
Howdy from Austin, Tx. Just so you know we pronounce duodenum just like y’all do there in Old America. Joking aside, you guys should check out this guy Alex Jones if you haven’t already. He hosts a local Austin public access show called Infowars. He is simultaneously in love with conspiracy theories and a general maniac. I was actually discussing some antivax crap with one of my co-workers and it turns out that they used to be roommates. It was everything I could do to keep blood from gushing out of my nose when she told me some of the things they used to discuss. It is totally worth checking this guy out, I think you could have some fun with his insane crap. It is really mind-blowing. Anyway, love the show. You guys crack me up. Keep up the good work you fucking Brits.
#4 by Michael on May 7, 2010 - 18:53
Actually there is a bit of WOO w.r.t. Palladium. Cast your minds back to the late 80’s and Cold Fusion. The original paper by Pons and Fleishman quoted that Palladium electrodes were used as the basis of their neutron slowed cocktail and there was a rush on this material as their experiment was repeated across the world. Its value rocketed by over 2000%. This false experiment cost the scientific society millions in wasted time and materials. Maybe along with the wheatgrass, this is a hat tip to pseudo-science and cold fusion. I was a fan of the Iron man comics when I was a kid (yes Marsh I was young once) but this kind of puts me off. Am I rambling now? Where has my nurse gone? Great night in the pub though, I had a thoroghly enjoyable evening and it was a good turn out. Well done MSS.
#5 by Colin H on May 7, 2010 - 20:53
Sorry Marsh, but not only is Palladium a real element, but Sean Bean wasn’t in The Full Monty either. I wasn’t going to say anything, but I’m a cock. 🙂
#6 by Andy Wilson on May 8, 2010 - 14:49
You’re just saying what everyone else was thinking!
No I won’t tell you which bit I mean
Cracking episode boys.
#7 by Rupert on May 15, 2010 - 22:30
And some Batman trivia – Melbourne was briefly known as Batmania, after John Batman who played a big role in its foundation. It could have been so awesome…