Skeptics with a K: Special #004

Marsh from ‘Skeptics with a K’ calls into BBC Radio Oxford to talk about psychics and psychic healers – including an encounter with “Energy Worker” Adrian Pengelly.

This entry was posted on May 27, 2010, 11:00 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.