Skeptics with a K: Episode #023

Acupuncture in Vietnam, ghosts and homeopathy, psychic pet detectives and the Man with the Golden Nose. Plus the horrors of the Evian factory, Ice Cream Man Lawyers and the Blessed Virgin Mary.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:13:48 — 16.9MB)
acupuncture, ghosts, homeopathy, Psychics, Tycho Brahe
#1 by Hayley on June 3, 2010 - 13:06
Well I must say I’m quite shocked by the water-memory ghost link. Then again, I’m not really.
It’s some of the oldest ghost hunting woo around. The idea that underground streams and water in buildings “attracts” ghosts is banded around by pseudoscientific ghost hunters all the time.
It’s claimed that this is why there are so many bathroom ghosts (???) which is mad.
However, for a organisation who claims to be scientific in their approach to suggest homeopathy holds the answers is either barmy on their part, or ironic in that they’re actually saying it’s bullshit.
It’s a bit worrying though because Para.science are involved in the ‘So you want to be a ghosthunter’ events. What are they teaching people?
#2 by Marc on June 3, 2010 - 14:06
I have a pretty woo heavy missus, she is a recovering catholic (I feel I have made great progress with her on this) but she is unfortunatley an avid believer in mediums, no matter how many of them are shown to be bollox she believes that some people can do it as she is convinced that she sees things and hears things. Nothing I can do to change that so i just avoid the conversation generally. The woo that would be too much for me would be homoeopathy.
#3 by -OO- on June 3, 2010 - 23:38
Possible Future Question of the Week
What is your secret skeptical shame? What utter nonsense do you indulge in? Mine is taking a multi-vitamin every day, despite eating a balanced diet.
I hope it won’t effect my health, knock on wood.
-OO-
#4 by Kelly on June 4, 2010 - 09:24
Another brilliant and funny episode. Was in hysterics at the water ghosts woo rubbish.
#5 by Mel Springer on June 4, 2010 - 21:44
So, Mike was saying in this episode how, when on Inkredulous he was going on and on about Doctor Who. Really making the point of how obsessive he was. I listened to the episode of Inkredulous and have to say he may have understated how into it he was. (insert smiling emoticon here)
Great episodes of both. Entertaining and informative. And entertaining. And informative.
#6 by Rupert on June 5, 2010 - 15:33
Honestly, you missed out on so many great anecdotes about Tycho. Like the fact that he kept a psychic dwarf named Jepp under the table for dinner parties, as well as a tame elk that eventually died falling down the stairs while drunk (I’m not making this up).
Also there’s the bizarre story that Tycho’s father, Otto, had promised to give his firstborn to Tycho’s uncle. When Otto reneged on this, the uncle kidnapped Tycho and brought him up as his own, until he died of a chill that he caught while saving the king of Denmark from drowning after falling off a bridge.
And finally – this is relevant to skeptics – one account of the duel in which he lost part of his nose claims that it started when Tycho’s opponent laughed at him for predicting the death of a sultan who had already died.
#7 by Dave The Drummer on June 13, 2010 - 21:28
re. Question of the Week
How about this :
If you were contacted by a wealthy benefactor who was willing to fund the activities of the society and donate substantial sums of money to the cause, and by substantial I mean several tens of thousands of pounds, what would you do with those funds ?
Think hard, it’s tougher than it sounds. And no, it’s not me.
DtD