Skeptics with a K: Episode #025

Extended episode! Blasphemy in Pakistan, Jenkins in the Guardian, and homeopathy in parliament. Plus, Schrödinger’s Christ, Nelson’s Column, Marilyn Manson and woo in the workplace.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:21:42 — 18.7MB)
#1 by Michael on July 1, 2010 - 18:31
I am in first with a comment!. I haven’t listened to this. But if I had, then I might not have been first. Don’t you see? Don’t you see?
#2 by martin clem on July 1, 2010 - 21:44
It DOESN’T bloody work !
Either in itunes or direct download
I suspect David tredinnnnnnnick cast a spell on you , just after he finished wanking over a picture of Mystic Meg
#3 by Lee on July 2, 2010 - 00:45
you must have got the Homeopathic episode martin. got mine fine from itunes. yet another fantastic show fights back the onslaught of woo and bullshit.
#4 by martin clem on July 2, 2010 - 08:20
@Lee
It’s downloading now….a day later :-/
#5 by Paul Smout on July 7, 2010 - 16:51
Call me old fashioned chaps, but I’m rather fond of the fact that train drivers are the subject of drug testing in the workplace.
#6 by brian on July 8, 2010 - 20:36
Great work on Tredinnick, he’s just lobbed another homeopathy EDM in. I’d say he would be an embarrasment to the Tories but woo seems to cross political lines; all same supporting names crop up from across the House.
I know there’s no chance of Abbott winning Labour leader, but her name on one of the earlier homeopathy EDMs should be enough to boot her out of the running. In a sensible world anyway.
Keep up the good work!
#7 by Tom W on July 21, 2010 - 13:26
Hi guys, great podcast, but I have to take issue with something Marsh said:
It’s about Jesus. Marsh said that Jesus was “discovered by a prostitute”, by which I assume he means Mary Magdalene.
I’ve just read the Gospels, and according to them, MM (as I call her) was a female follower of Jesus, and unlike the male disciples, she stayed with him during the crucifixion. She was also present at his burial, and was the first to see Jesus after his resurrection. Even the current Pope describes her as a “disciple of Christ”.
So, she played an extremely important role in the beginnings of Christianity. However, the concept of her being a ‘repentant prostitute’ was invented in the 6th century by Pope Gregory the Great. This could well have been an attempt to downplay MM, and women in general.
This is still hugely important to Christianity today, in regards to the ordination of women. If MM was identified as a disciple, apostle or even a leader, women may have been made church leaders long ago. However, she has been misidentified as a prostitute, and this very likely forms part of the argument against the role of women in the church.
I’m afraid Marsh has failed to be skeptical of the church on this one! 🙂