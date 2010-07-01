Skeptics with a K: Episode #025

Extended episode! Blasphemy in Pakistan, Jenkins in the Guardian, and homeopathy in parliament. Plus, Schrödinger’s Christ, Nelson’s Column, Marilyn Manson and woo in the workplace.

