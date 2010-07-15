Skeptics with a K: Episode #026

Malaria condoms, Michael Jackson, Dastardly & Mutley and the Million Ghost March. Plus, psychics seeking privacy, the accidental serial killer and Rick Moranis. Ruining the case for the defence, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:13:49 — 16.9MB)
#1 by Chris on July 17, 2010 - 03:17
Robin the psychic was hilarious. I had to google for the article, http://www.peninsuladailynews.com/apps/pbcs.dll/article?AID=2010307069995, and the comments were hilarious:
“I spy w/my 3rd “EYE” a “Fruit Cake” from “Lala Land” and MJ if you can read my thoughts……Stay where your at, don’t come back, you had it and you blew it….Oh and say hi to Janice,Jimmy,Jim and anyone else who O.D’ed on drugs.”
and the obvious: “Psychic Robin Alexis moved from Los Angeles to Port Angeles because she craved privacy. What?”
Oh, I noticed on her webiste, http://www.robinalexis.com/, she offers half hour phone readings for $395 !