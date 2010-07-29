Skeptics with a K: Episode #027

More homeopathy (!), treating impotence, victimising Bosnians and permanent gastric fistulas. Diagnosed by passages from the Koran, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:09:22 — 15.9MB)
More homeopathy (!), treating impotence, victimising Bosnians and permanent gastric fistulas. Diagnosed by passages from the Koran, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:09:22 — 15.9MB)
homeopathy, Islam, meteorite, Pseudomedicine, UFO
This entry was posted on July 29, 2010, 09:26 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
Fusion theme by digitalnature | powered by WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS) ^
All content is copyright © The Merseyside Skeptics Society (except where otherwise noted)
and is available under a Creative Commons License (CC-BY 4.0)
#1 by Paul on July 29, 2010 - 13:17
Just slipped “primordial dwarfism” in there! 🙂
#2 by Janis on July 29, 2010 - 13:31
OOoh the man with the bullet? Wasn’t Alexis St Martin (or John?) was it- vague memories from GCSE biology being told he was a very lucky man because first he was shot, and then spent the rest of his life being used for experiments about digestion. Lucky chap indeed. Guess I’ll have to listen to the episode now to find out!
*downloads*
#3 by Dietrich on July 29, 2010 - 17:20
If we’re grandfathering in old remedies, then I’m going on a cocaine bender to cure my improperly balanced humors.
#4 by Nic on July 29, 2010 - 19:02
I insist you go and visit him Marsh to experience his ‘special powers’ first hand, mainly so I can found out what has to be wrong with you that you have to throw something in the river. I wonder if it is river specific, or will any old river do??!
So many questions!
#5 by Rob McD on July 30, 2010 - 08:20
I’m pretty sure he said “spiritual power” not “special power.” Not that it makes much difference…
#6 by Terry on July 31, 2010 - 12:52
I have to point out a fact-flaw in your latest podcast. You were giving the poor meteor hounded guy a hard time and saying that no advanced alien race would use space rocks as weapons.
This is untrue. In the war doco “The Last Starfighter”, this was the main weapon used by the OverLords Xur and Kril against the peaceful yet technologically superior federation.
A slight oversight on your behalf which i am always happy to correct.
#7 by Colin H on July 31, 2010 - 18:49
If ever a film needed to be remade in these days of hyper-real war/combat games it is The Last Starfighter. Just don’t get too high a score on Ghost Recon or you’ll find yourself fighting the lizardmen of Garnesh III…
#8 by greg c on August 2, 2010 - 21:58
who is amp and sand, and why d o you keep’bringing them up?