Skeptics with a K: Episode #028

Psychics, pets, infertility, vodka, caramel slices and Bisphenol A. Plus Vesuvius, Red Rum, swastikas and the world’s best ampersand joke. Featuring guest hosts Al and Harris! QED.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:02:01 — 14.2MB)
AVN, Daily Mail, Psychics, QED
#1 by Andy on August 13, 2010 - 15:38
You’re right Colin, Michael Jackson “In a puppy” WOULD be a bit disturbing.
Mind you, I hear Michael Jackson “In a chimp” used to be quite a regular event!
*drum roll, cymbal crash.
#2 by Flawless logic on August 15, 2010 - 03:16
I think this might interest you guys but I accidently proved homeopathy works. I was thirsty and just couldn’t quench it so i diluted salt because it makes me thirsty and it worked! Take that, skeptics!
#3 by Olle Svensk on August 16, 2010 - 06:07
About making home(o)pathic vodka. Isn’t that a contradiction, off sorts? According to homeopathic belief what causes a symptom also cures the symptom. Vodka makes you drunk, so a vodka made by the homeopathic methods should, follow the same “logics”, make you sober. So, isn’t that in contradiction to the purpose off vodka in the first place?
#4 by Tony on September 9, 2010 - 19:05
OK, I’m behind with my podcasts, so this one’s late, but Marsh was actually wrong with his blue sky explanation. It’s not blue because it absorbs other colours, it’s blue because the redder hues pass through in a straight line, while the bluer ones take a bit more of a scattered route. That’s why as we see the sun dipping low in the sky it looks redder and redder. If the air itself was blue then the setting sun would get more and more blue, too.