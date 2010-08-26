Skeptics with a K: Episode #029

Homeopathy! Again! The Skeptics with a K take a break from the regular show format to talk about the prevalence of homeopathy in English Primary Care Trusts. Plus, the latest information on QED. http://www.qedcon.org/
#1 by Tom W on August 27, 2010 - 13:14
That’s some cracking investigative work! Big up Norfolk!
#2 by Donovan Willett on August 30, 2010 - 11:40
Listening to your survey on homeopathy funding, you mention almost (but only almost) accepting using it as plecebo treatment for chemo side-effects. In many ways, I can see the same arguments (in both directions) for the one that is possibly spending money on it at hospisess. If it helps a dying person be more comfortable, that is good, but as you said before, it is still justifying it’s use.
#3 by Marc on August 31, 2010 - 08:39
Shame on you Darlo and Co. Durham! Atleast my new home of Doncaster isnt funding it.
#4 by Stoko on September 5, 2010 - 13:18
Letters have been sent to Durham and Darlington PCT’s. I will come back with any response.
#5 by Keir Liddle on September 12, 2010 - 19:57
You can see the figures for Scotland here: http://www.thetwentyfirstfloor.com/?p=196