Skeptics with a K: Episode #029


Homeopathy! Again! The Skeptics with a K take a break from the regular show format to talk about the prevalence of homeopathy in English Primary Care Trusts.  Plus, the latest information on QED. http://www.qedcon.org/

Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:11:47 — 16.5MB)

  1. #1 by Tom W on August 27, 2010 - 13:14

    That’s some cracking investigative work! Big up Norfolk!

  2. #2 by Donovan Willett on August 30, 2010 - 11:40

    Listening to your survey on homeopathy funding, you mention almost (but only almost) accepting using it as plecebo treatment for chemo side-effects. In many ways, I can see the same arguments (in both directions) for the one that is possibly spending money on it at hospisess. If it helps a dying person be more comfortable, that is good, but as you said before, it is still justifying it’s use.

  3. #3 by Marc on August 31, 2010 - 08:39

    Shame on you Darlo and Co. Durham! Atleast my new home of Doncaster isnt funding it.

  4. #4 by Stoko on September 5, 2010 - 13:18

    Letters have been sent to Durham and Darlington PCT’s. I will come back with any response.

  5. #5 by Keir Liddle on September 12, 2010 - 19:57

    You can see the figures for Scotland here: http://www.thetwentyfirstfloor.com/?p=196

