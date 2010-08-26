Skeptics with a K: Episode #029

Homeopathy! Again! The Skeptics with a K take a break from the regular show format to talk about the prevalence of homeopathy in English Primary Care Trusts. Plus, the latest information on QED. http://www.qedcon.org/

