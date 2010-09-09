Skeptics with a K: Episode #030

Bananaman, Vodafone, the Man in the Moon and Dennis Quaid. Plus magnetic feet, deformed children and the three-legged football player. It’s the big 30 for Skeptics with a K!
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:06:22 — 15.3MB)
Conspiracy Theories, Human Magnets
#1 by martin clem on September 9, 2010 - 14:18
..Hmmmm are you sure you haven’t been hoaxed ?????
This is site is far too professional for a nut job. He claims to be a Canadian , although my research came up with a Californian location for the website. Just check his pop star video conspiracies and you’ll start to see hints that he is taking the piss out of the credulous numpties… come on pull your finger out , what with the fox hoax etc 🙁
#2 by w_nightshade on September 10, 2010 - 09:32
I was surprised when you guys scoffed at the magnet-woman’s doctor’s diagnosis. What she heard him say was “You ARE magnetic because of stress,” but what I suspect he SAID was “You THINK you are magnetic because of stress.” Plausible, methinks.
#3 by Gary Y on September 10, 2010 - 10:42
Randi debunked a ‘magnetic family’ on TV years ago by putting talcum powder on their skin. Magic powers suddenly gone…
#4 by Mike Hall on September 10, 2010 - 10:48
@w_nightshade
It’s entirely possible – but that’s not what was reported in the Mail. I suspect that actually no doctors were involved and she is a hoaxer.
#5 by w_nightshade on September 10, 2010 - 16:15
@Mike, you are almost certainly right. If, however, she is diagnosable and she did speak to her doctor (and the Mail mis-reported her conversation, easy to believe), then I find it plausible that a real doctor would diagnose her PERCEPTIONS as being cue to stress.
I don’t much care about making this point, I just like seeing my name up on the internet, and confirming that you guys exist.
(Big fan, love the show!)
#6 by Marc Naimark on September 11, 2010 - 19:58
re Vodafone. Please note that the logo on the conspiracy website is stretched vertically. To heighten the impression that it’s a “6”? To match the “blood drop” of the KKK logo? In any case, he’s cheating.
#7 by Marc Naimark on September 11, 2010 - 20:42
re Logo website. I love the section about Diana Spencer.
#8 by Stu on September 13, 2010 - 12:39
I’m trying to arrange transport to London on Saturday for the Protest the Pope demo. If anybody is going from the northwest I can come and meet you. I’d be happy to contribute to Fuel costs.
Thanks
#9 by Paul Smout on September 14, 2010 - 14:38
More Pope news.
http://tinyurl.com/2vvfrt7
Marsh – Keep Mike away from the above link to a story in the Birmingham Mail, it won’t be good for his blood pressure.
#10 by Mark Naimark on September 14, 2010 - 18:45
Mike Hall is going insane.