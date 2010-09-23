Skeptics with a K: Episode #031

The Skeptics with a K discuss the 14th European Skeptical Congress, the Pope’s Holyrood speech and evolution denial in Northern Ireland. Plus the tale of the Dealer of Death, 30,000 witches, a dead dog and a rodent.

