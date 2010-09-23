Skeptics with a K: Episode #031

The Skeptics with a K discuss the 14th European Skeptical Congress, the Pope’s Holyrood speech and evolution denial in Northern Ireland. Plus the tale of the Dealer of Death, 30,000 witches, a dead dog and a rodent.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:15:38 — 17.5MB)
#1 by Christian Weihs on September 24, 2010 - 17:00
Hey folks,
I’m presently listening to this episode and wanted to say thanks for the shoutout.
This probably means that there’s no way out for me now 😉
Chris
#2 by Declan on September 24, 2010 - 23:50
Great stuff, guys. Thanks. I’d never heard of the Voynich manuscript before now. Oddly fascinating.
#3 by Rebecca on October 14, 2010 - 23:40
Brilliant stuff, though unfortunatley the Junior Science Minister was from the Republic o’ Ireland, and two of the Irish Skeptics went along to that book launch. Stephen talks about it on our podcast episode 3. Mays even gave one of us a free copy of his book – despite protest! 🙂
Fun times…
#4 by HappyEvilSlosh on October 25, 2010 - 21:01
On the show you asked ‘cryptographer’ or ‘cryptologist’. Technically it should be cryptologist, however nearly everyone uses cryptographer.
I think XKCD puts forward a good theory on the Voynich Manuscript http://xkcd.com/593/
#5 by Blair Donaldson on November 11, 2010 - 23:48
Fantastic podcast, funny, interesting and your free character assessment of the Pope is priceless. Working my way through all your podcasts, pure gold.
#6 by Blair Donaldson on November 12, 2010 - 06:50
Backing up your comments on Poop Ratzshitz:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YP_iNCGH9kY&feature=player_embedded
#7 by John on December 7, 2010 - 20:39
As an Irishman I’m naturally way too thick skinned to be bothered about how Ireland is synonymous with the buggery of children on this podcast…! 😉 Should I ever do my own (doubt it!) rest assured no mention of Liverpool will slip past without a reference to stolen hubcabs. Love the takedown of the Pope, his hypocrisy is genuinely staggering..! He’s rapidly ascended my hate-list and is right up there with Oprah and the Health Ranger. I’ve gotten through all your archive now which is a shame. And where the blazes is the next inkredulous?!
#8 by late to the party on January 27, 2013 - 11:09
okay. “control messiah”. fucking brilliant. was that Marsh? i was finally completely won over at that moment. (i was probably going to continue catching up anyway, but the enjoyment factor just skyrocketed, to mix a metaphor or thereabouts…)
also, just for kicks, i noticed the brief unproductive ‘timeline-check’ re: luther (at least in ‘reformation watershed’ context), so here’s the central rundown of sorts:
1517 – luther calls bullshit on tetzer: 95 theses.
1520 – pope says “oi you, take that back”, excommunicates him when he won’t
1521 – emperor says “oi you, take that back”, declares him outlaw when he won’t
bulk of 1483-1546 – holds horrid opinions about jews (though supposedly he didn’t openly advocate brutalizing them until getting old and cranky. (just a side-note, that; obviously there were other things he held horrid opinions about…)
cheers!
#9 by Adam C. on May 17, 2016 - 10:14
Way late to the party, but relistening, I’m going to have to defend the Fantastic Book of Facts here: in a pre-Google age, finding a rebuttal from a fairly obscure journal wouldn’t be easy. They may have diligently fact-checked this one, and may even have found the encyclopedia entry – but without a dedicated researcher for each fact working quite hard, the couple papers showing the opposite may well have not existed back then.