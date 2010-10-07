Skeptics with a K: Episode #032

The Ancient Order of Druids, the curse of the M25 and accidental quacks. Plus Tony Robinson, yellow shucks, Formula One, Professor Chris French and a Phillips C60.

This entry was posted on October 7, 2010, 13:39 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.