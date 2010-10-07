Skeptics with a K: Episode #032

The Ancient Order of Druids, the curse of the M25 and accidental quacks. Plus Tony Robinson, yellow shucks, Formula One, Professor Chris French and a Phillips C60.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:11:56 — 16.6MB)
Asterix, curse, druids, George III, hex, Jim Humble, paranormal, Samuel Hemming, time twins, warlocks, witches
This entry was posted on October 7, 2010, 13:39
#1 by Amber K on October 8, 2010 - 03:12
Man did I wrack my brain for druid puns. Really, druidry? How can you leave that alone? Came up with nothing.
#2 by Paul Smout on October 8, 2010 - 15:06
Download link is buggered.
Coming up as 0 bytes file size.
#3 by Paul Smout on October 8, 2010 - 15:24
Working now. \o/
#4 by Mike Hall on October 8, 2010 - 16:57
Yeah, Libsyn has been pretty flakey since they launched libsyn3. Sorry about that, Paul. Not much we can do, I’m afraid 🙁
#5 by Rupert on October 9, 2010 - 18:39
Concerning the legality of pretending to be a witch – it was a crime in the UK until 1951.
Although it was a matter only just touched on in the podcast, I think it’s worth going into the history of the Witchcraft Acts, because they’re relevant to skepticism and I find them interesting, so I will. There might also be some loose connection with the issue of government recognition of druidry.
The two big Witchcraft Acts, the ones under which lots of people were executed, were the 1562 and 1604 Acts. By the 18th century, people had moved on, and the Witchcraft Act 1735, which replaced the earlier ones, was only concerned with fraud – it made it illegal to *claim* to be able to perform witchcraft. The last person to be convicted under this Act was in 1944.
The Witchcraft Act 1735 was in turn replaced by the Fraudulent Mediums Act 1951, which was championed by Labour MP and Spiritualist, Thomas Brooks. This made it now illegal to claim to be a witch, only if you were also attempting to deceive people and make money from doing so (although it was okay if you were doing it for entertainment). This Act was replaced in 2008 by EU-ordained Consumer Protection Regulations which are still in force.
#6 by Derek on October 9, 2010 - 21:14
Surely you can trace your family ancestry back thousands of years (or to the 1700’s) by going on….
“Druid you think you are?”
#7 by Nick Thomas on October 10, 2010 - 18:58
Just a note to say hi and thanks for the exellent Podcast. I am looking forwarward to Q.E.D. in February which seems to be growing by the day.
At the risk of being an annoying tit could I just mention the fact that Wales does not have an established religion and hasn’t done since around 1920. It is for this reason that the Welsh Anglican church in known as the church In Wales and not the church Of Wales. I also I think it is correct to say that niether Scotland nor Northern Ireland has an established religion.
We do in fact have accounts of the druids from historians like Tacitus, but these are from the view point of the Romans who were not at all interested in the histical truth.
Thanks again
Nick
#8 by RossK on October 13, 2010 - 02:58
It’s not uncommon to see unravelled cassette tape in the gutter or spread along the road. Many people still drive old cars which have tape players, and a glovebox full of their old tapes. The aging tape players will often start gobbling the tape, resulting in unravelled spools. This in turn leads to the driver pulling the tape out of the player and chucking it out the window.
The road is the place I would most likely expect to see unravelled tape.
#9 by Craig on October 17, 2010 - 10:58
Why has no-one mentioned that long running show about the timelord of stonehenge?
Dr Uid
Or did I miss it?
#10 by late to the party on January 27, 2013 - 12:40
Asterix references! yay!! friends visiting from Berlin gave me my first (“…and the Roman Agent”) when i was 6.
bringing up not necessarily caring for/about different terms/poses of [*]theism, i was reminded briefly of various mentions by sam harris that, to paraphrase, not having a horse in the organized religion race should not require any sort of label. it’s a non-participation thing. and thus i was reminded not-so-briefly of my favorite youtube channel, “non stamp collector”, which i highly recommend to all those yet to experience it.