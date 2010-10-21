Skeptics with a K: Episode #033

Live from TAM London. Mike and Marsh record a show in the hotel bar at the Hilton Metropole during TAM London 2010.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 39:47 — 9.2MB)
Live from TAM London. Mike and Marsh record a show in the hotel bar at the Hilton Metropole during TAM London 2010.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 39:47 — 9.2MB)
Fievel Mousekewitz, Richard Dawkins, Scientology, Statue of Liberty
This entry was posted on October 21, 2010, 13:04 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
Fusion theme by digitalnature | powered by WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS) ^
All content is copyright © The Merseyside Skeptics Society (except where otherwise noted)
and is available under a Creative Commons License (CC-BY 4.0)
#1 by Tom Williamson on October 21, 2010 - 13:30
You kept in my “STEPHEN!” 🙂
#2 by Marsh on October 21, 2010 - 13:57
(Full disclosure: The ‘expert in 21 races’ gag came courtesy of our friend and listener Martin Smith)
#3 by martin on October 21, 2010 - 16:02
Thanks for the credit! Was great to meet the MSS people at TAM.
Here’s a photo of you guys setting up to record:
http://picasaweb.google.com/lh/photo/Rlr3czLiuSN1vGnCOmC5fQ?feat=directlink
And Mike with the book of facts, which I always imagined as looking like a bible for some reason:
http://picasaweb.google.com/lh/photo/I-0jEs-DNZGOO1qWxImdfg?feat=directlink
Martin
#4 by Nick Tresco on October 22, 2010 - 15:18
So, Mike, how do you feel about Sean William Scott?
#5 by Mike on October 22, 2010 - 15:20
Argh!
#6 by Paul Smout on October 28, 2010 - 09:51
Caption: “If he turns away for just one second… I’m having that book”