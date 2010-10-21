«
»

Skeptics with a K: Episode #033


Live from TAM London. Mike and Marsh record a show in the hotel bar at the Hilton Metropole during TAM London 2010.

Play

Podcast: Download (Duration: 39:47 — 9.2MB)

  1. #1 by Tom Williamson on October 21, 2010 - 13:30

    You kept in my “STEPHEN!” 🙂

  2. #2 by Marsh on October 21, 2010 - 13:57

    (Full disclosure: The ‘expert in 21 races’ gag came courtesy of our friend and listener Martin Smith)

  3. #3 by martin on October 21, 2010 - 16:02

    Thanks for the credit! Was great to meet the MSS people at TAM.

    Here’s a photo of you guys setting up to record:

    http://picasaweb.google.com/lh/photo/Rlr3czLiuSN1vGnCOmC5fQ?feat=directlink

    And Mike with the book of facts, which I always imagined as looking like a bible for some reason:

    http://picasaweb.google.com/lh/photo/I-0jEs-DNZGOO1qWxImdfg?feat=directlink

    Martin

  4. #4 by Nick Tresco on October 22, 2010 - 15:18

    So, Mike, how do you feel about Sean William Scott?

  5. #5 by Mike on October 22, 2010 - 15:20

    Argh!

  6. #6 by Paul Smout on October 28, 2010 - 09:51

    martin :

    Here’s a photo of you guys setting up to record:
    http://picasaweb.google.com/lh/photo/Rlr3czLiuSN1vGnCOmC5fQ?feat=directlink

    Caption: “If he turns away for just one second… I’m having that book”

