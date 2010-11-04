Skeptics with a K: Episode #034

Colin is back… for Bad PR, Zombie Nuns, Unrepentant Women and the Third Dimension. Plus bananas, babies, the Crystal Maze and a giant Rubik’s Cube.

This entry was posted on November 4, 2010, 16:44 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.