Skeptics with a K: The Pilot

A blast from the past! In the beginning, there was no 10:23 Campaign. There was no Giant Book of Fantastic Facts. Only three guys who decided to give podcasting a try. This is the previously un-published pilot episode of Skeptics with a K, recorded in the early Summer of 2009. Featuring Mike, Marsh, Colin – and a few more ums and ers than usual!
Podcast: Download (Duration: 35:52 — 12.3MB)
#1 by Heather Cawte on November 23, 2010 - 17:55
My son and I have been catching up on all your previous podcasts, and really appreciating them. We’ve just been listening to the Skeptics with a C Special. We were really, really worried – until I thought to check the date it was recorded. Oh, you guys 🙂
(I was delighted to discover that having an English degree doesn’t stop you being a skeptic. My son has a Physics degree, and understands all about scientific method, but I had dreadful science teaching at school and am having to find about it for the first time at my advanced age. I feel like I learn something new every time I listen to the podcast.)