Skeptics with a K: The Pilot

A blast from the past! In the beginning, there was no 10:23 Campaign. There was no Giant Book of Fantastic Facts. Only three guys who decided to give podcasting a try. This is the previously un-published pilot episode of Skeptics with a K, recorded in the early Summer of 2009. Featuring Mike, Marsh, Colin – and a few more ums and ers than usual!

