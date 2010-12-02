Skeptics with a K: Episode #035

Power Balance, retroactive memory and owning the Sun. Also uppity flamingos, partying mushrooms, crushed sprouts and Richard Saunders. With the ability to correctly locate porn 53.1% of the time, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Tickets for QED are available from: http://qedcon.org/xawC
More information about the 10:23 Challenge: http://www.1023.org.uk/
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:10:10 — 16.2MB)
#1 by Red Celt on December 2, 2010 - 14:39
Ages ago, it was apparent to me that uniting atheists by anything other than their atheism is a lost cause; herding cats, indeed. The same applies to skepticism. You will meet skeptics who don’t 100% agree with you on everything.
If one of them hopes that you’re skeptical about the non-sexism of Ladies Who Do Skepticism, a useful reply would be something other than “Fuck ’em”… regardless of how amusing that was.
But hey ho.
#2 by Stoko on December 2, 2010 - 16:41
With regard to the power balance bracelet, is there not a reason for sports people to ware it just as a placebo to help improve there performance
#3 by xan_asmodi on December 2, 2010 - 18:11
Stoko: would you like doctors to start prescribing homeopathy, because, “you know, it’s a placebo, what’s the harm?”
Claiming the placebo effect is no justification for spending £40 on a piece of plastic. Aren’t sports people meant to be roll models?
#4 by Dietrich on December 2, 2010 - 18:31
I’d like to sell you guys a holographic bracelet that will increase the frequency with which you guys will be able to detect unnatural porn.
#5 by Bill on December 3, 2010 - 14:32
Power Balance cock ring? Surely you’re taking the piss…
#6 by martin on December 5, 2010 - 21:56
I tried putting a pile of batteries on the bracelet and they just fell off. So it’s no good for balancing power at all.
#7 by Rupert on December 6, 2010 - 21:06
Giving some of her proceeds to poor countries is the least that woman could do, since equatorial countries will receive more sunlight per land area.
On another topic, Christianity has already been through the aliens issue once before – though it would always be fun to see it stirred up. There was once a huge debate on the topic of whether there could be humans living in the antipodes who had never had communication with Europeans or ther other cultures Europeans knew of, with St Augustine in particular arguing that there couldn’t be, as that would seem to defy Scripture – with the same problems that would arise for aliens.