Skeptics with a K: Episode #036

Extended bumper episode! This episode of Skeptics with a K was streamed live over the Internet on Monday 13 December 2010. Featuring cold fusion, Toys “R” Us, hassidic diets, the Emo Buzz Lightyear, urine injections and the heaviest man in the world.

This episode was sponsored by the QED conference; for more information visit www.qedcon.org.

Mike’s mysterious tweet can be found at: http://bit.ly/eh0z8G