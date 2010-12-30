Skeptics with a K: Episode #037

Merry Christmas! (Yeah, yeah we know). Marsh and Colin are on holiday, so Mike presents some snippets cut for time from previous shows. Featuring R2D2’s Dad, Homeopathy in Wavertree, Tatty Raoul and Liberal Jean. Plus, from the archives, our debunking of the Nativity, first published as part of Episode #011.

