Skeptics with a K: listen live online with QED

This Monday will see a very special recording of our Skeptics with a K podcast. For the first, and perhaps only time in the show’s history, we will be streaming the recording session live over the Internet.

Skeptics with a K Live is being sponsored by the QED conference (get your tickets now) who will be providing technical support on the day. Listeners will be able to hear the raw, uncut recording – as it happens – including all the grossly offensive off-colour humour which usually gets cut for reasons of taste and decency.

Not only that, you will be able to interact with the show via twitter. During the show we will be monitoring the #qedcon hashtag, so when Marsh says something outrageous about palladium you can put him right on the spot.

The show starts at 6:45pm on Monday, December 13 – at http://www.ustream.tv/channel/skeptics-with-a-k