Skeptics with a K: The Drinking Game

Skeptics with a K listener Niki M writes:

So, I’ve been catching up on the 36 episodes that are up right now, and I’ve noticed a few trends, enough so that I got this lame brained idea that it would make an interesting drinking game. So, put up your feet, grab your favorite beverage of choice*, and let’s have a go!

As a fan of Withnail and I, I love drinking games. As a teetotaller, I rarely play them. What better compromise than to have a drinking game based around me and my mates? Hurray! So, for your enjoyment, we present Niki M’s Skeptics with a K Drinking Game



The Rules

Take one drink whenever Marsh mentiones Joe Power. Two drinks when Marsh recalls Joe Power calling skeptics “pedophiles” If Joe Power appers on SWaK as a guest – Finish the bottle/can/glass/your entire stash. One drink when Colin says his ending catchphrase Two drinks if Mike or Marsh remind Colin to say his catchphrase One drink when Mike makes a Doctor Who reference Two drinks when Mike manages to work a Doctor Who reference into the current story If Mike completely geeks out, keep drinking until Marsh gets him back on topic While we’re at it, take a drink when Mike gets the guys back on topic after one of Marsh’s tangents One drink for every tangent Mike and/or Marsh go on during Colin’s story One drink for every Fantastic Fact that is actually full of shit Two drinks for every Fantastic Fact that is (mostly!) true Every time QED is mentioned, put your glass down and go buy a ticket Every time it’s mentioned that Mike is in a suit, how he’s always in a suit, anything involving Mike and suits – have a drink, pinkies up! Every mention of homeopathy/10:23 Campaign – have a drink diluted 1 in 1023. (Or just have a chaser) One drink every time Marsh attempts an American accent Two drinks every time Mike attempts an Australian accent Colin does any kind of accent – just finish the damned drink

*”drink” could mean just about anything you wish, alcoholic or not, though I’d recommend you don’t try this with shots. You’d die.

Feel free to add to the rules in the comments section, if you think anything’s been missed!