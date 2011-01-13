Skeptics with a K: Episode #038

Welcome to 2011! Featuring menstruating chickens, Richard E Grant, the Quacking Christ and scaring spiders. Plus, America, Vitamin “Sea”, psychic predictions, assassinations and donuts.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:16:56 — 17.7MB)
#1 by Eric on January 22, 2011 - 23:13
G’Day Guys!
I’ve just found your podcast and I absolutely love it!
I love the subjects, love the humour and love the fact you call bullshit, well, bullshit! You blokes bring a great breath of fresh air to what can be a stuffy subject.
Meanwhile, following up on the spiders thing, I can tell you for sure that the best way to deal with Australia’s friendly-but-potentially-fatal spiders is the rapid, repeated application of a Size 11 boot. I don’t know how you can measure that in micro-Teslas, but it does have the advantage of being able to transfer its energy through curtains!
Could it be that the electronic spider-repellants don’t work because they carry multimeters with them to detect the evil electrical currents?
For Xenu’s sake keep up the great work! 😉
Eric
Sydney, Australia.