«
»

Skeptics with a K: Episode #038


Welcome to 2011! Featuring menstruating chickens, Richard E Grant, the Quacking Christ and scaring spiders. Plus, America, Vitamin “Sea”, psychic predictions, assassinations and donuts.

Play

Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:16:56 — 17.7MB)

This entry was posted on January 13, 2011, 23:56 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

  1. #1 by Eric on January 22, 2011 - 23:13

    G’Day Guys!

    I’ve just found your podcast and I absolutely love it!

    I love the subjects, love the humour and love the fact you call bullshit, well, bullshit! You blokes bring a great breath of fresh air to what can be a stuffy subject.

    Meanwhile, following up on the spiders thing, I can tell you for sure that the best way to deal with Australia’s friendly-but-potentially-fatal spiders is the rapid, repeated application of a Size 11 boot. I don’t know how you can measure that in micro-Teslas, but it does have the advantage of being able to transfer its energy through curtains!

    Could it be that the electronic spider-repellants don’t work because they carry multimeters with them to detect the evil electrical currents?

    For Xenu’s sake keep up the great work! 😉

    Eric
    Sydney, Australia.

    Quote
(will not be published)