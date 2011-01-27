Skeptics with a K: Episode #039

The BFG, hot sweet tea, dog heart slices and Kirsty Wark. Also Edward “West End” Jenner, homeopaths in Europe, Betelgeuse, the Apocalypse, and £11 worth of bull semen.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:14:12 — 17.0MB)
#1 by Niki M. on January 29, 2011 - 03:06
Great, I’ve gone from looking leery at my eggs last week, to never being able to look at a can of Red Bull without dying of laughter. I almost hate you guys. 🙂
#2 by Declan on January 30, 2011 - 00:59
To be fair to George Lucas ( which is something i am normally dead against ), the story about him believing in 2012 apocalypse are purely on the word of Seth Rogan who is likely bereft of irony, sarcasm, and humour. This is a man who produces Judd Apatow comedies, after all.
Lucasfilm spokespersons have been adamant to stress that King George was only kidding and this is what happens when two monstrous, humorless nerds attempt to develop a sense of humour. I’m paraphrasing.
#3 by Bill on February 1, 2011 - 02:37
If I bring along to QED my newly-purchased copy of the Book of Fantistic Facts, would it be possible to have my copy signed by the original edition of the Book of Fantastic Facts?
#4 by oklahomaskeptic on February 5, 2011 - 04:25
Too bad you guys didn’t talk about how the bull semen is collected. (I’ll just say that it involves electrical prods in very bad places). 😉
#5 by Derek on February 7, 2011 - 10:16
Er, isn’t Betelgeuse already a sun/star so it doesn’t need to turn into one. Maybe it’s just not a metal and that’s what I was thinking about.
#6 by Tim Beadle on March 16, 2011 - 20:46
Hi guys,
Imagine my surprise to be driving past the following location when I was listening to your discussion of Red Bull, Taurine, bull semen and cows dressed provocatively!
http://maps.google.co.uk/maps?f=q&source=s_q&hl=en&q=Bullocks+Horn,+Charlton,+Malmesbury,+Wiltshire+SN16+9DZ,+United+Kingdom&sll=53.800651,-4.064941&sspn=16.104906,42.626953&ie=UTF8&geocode=FQV3EwMdwgbh_w&split=0&hq=&hnear=Bullocks+Horn,+Charlton,+Malmesbury,+Wiltshire+SN16+9DZ,+United+Kingdom&ll=51.601693,-2.032664&spn=0.00825,0.020814&z=16&layer=c&cbll=51.601734,-2.0325&panoid=ebBY5D4azJySOTPpU8cfxw&cbp=12,212.08,,1,5.09
Keep up the good work 🙂
#7 by Tim Beadle on March 16, 2011 - 20:47
Eek – feel free to shorten that URL somehow before approving the comment…