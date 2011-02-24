Skeptics with a K: Episode #040

Musk sticks, the first ever doctor, rollercoasters and headless monks. Plus Chinese Restaurant Syndrome, Florence Nightinggale, QED and the return of the British Chiropractic Association. With man-bags weighing in at 6.3kg, it’s Skeptics with a K.
#1 by Chris on February 25, 2011 - 21:45
Another danger from manbags:
http://jackofkent.blogspot.com/2011/02/my-trousers-and-airport-security.html
Plus, another woman who was found to be a man after death:
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Billy_Tipton
#2 by Declan on February 26, 2011 - 04:24
Excellent episode as ever.
I am sure worse things go on, but the notion of Chiropractors talking about manbags in the Daily Mail via One-poll is enough to make me want to hang myself.
#3 by Heather Cawte on February 27, 2011 - 07:00
And not only is the manbags story a non-story, but the PR company can’t get their maths right.
6.2kg is not 12 bags of sugar – it’s 6.2 bags. When manufacturers had to change their labels to metric ones, Tate & Lyle changed the standard 2lb bag into a 1kg/2.2lb bag.
Great show as usual, and I wish i could have been at QED!!
#4 by Chris on February 28, 2011 - 07:11
More manbag hilarity at hilarity:
I think I am noticing the word “manbag” too much lately. It is obviously confirmation bias, but really, guys. This is ridiculous!