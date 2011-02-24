«
Skeptics with a K: Episode #040


Musk sticks, the first ever doctor, rollercoasters and headless monks.  Plus Chinese Restaurant Syndrome, Florence Nightinggale, QED and the return of the British Chiropractic Association.  With man-bags weighing in at 6.3kg, it’s Skeptics with a K.

Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:12:48 — 16.7MB)

  1. #1 by Chris on February 25, 2011 - 21:45

    Another danger from manbags:
    http://jackofkent.blogspot.com/2011/02/my-trousers-and-airport-security.html

    Plus, another woman who was found to be a man after death:
    http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Billy_Tipton

  2. #2 by Declan on February 26, 2011 - 04:24

    Excellent episode as ever.

    I am sure worse things go on, but the notion of Chiropractors talking about manbags in the Daily Mail via One-poll is enough to make me want to hang myself.

  3. #3 by Heather Cawte on February 27, 2011 - 07:00

    And not only is the manbags story a non-story, but the PR company can’t get their maths right.

    6.2kg is not 12 bags of sugar – it’s 6.2 bags. When manufacturers had to change their labels to metric ones, Tate & Lyle changed the standard 2lb bag into a 1kg/2.2lb bag.

    Great show as usual, and I wish i could have been at QED!!

  4. #4 by Chris on February 28, 2011 - 07:11

    More manbag hilarity at hilarity:

    Over the last few years, men, especially in Europe, have given up the briefcase and adopted the man bag, or the man purse or the murse. Big bags with straps that go over the shoulder. The problem is that men put in too much stuff: their laptops, their phones, the last shreds of their manhood.

    I think I am noticing the word “manbag” too much lately. It is obviously confirmation bias, but really, guys. This is ridiculous!

