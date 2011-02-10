«
»

Skeptics with a K: Special #007


QED has been and gone, so we’re taking a week off to recover.  But rather than leave you totally empty handed, we decided to put out this short interview from BBC Radio Five, featuring Marsh and a homeopath.  We’ll see you for a full episode next time!

Play

Podcast: Download (Duration: 7:28 — 1.8MB)

, ,

This entry was posted on February 10, 2011, 22:45 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

  1. #1 by Tom Williamson (The Skeptic Canary) on February 11, 2011 - 12:29

    QED was immense, thanks ever so much everyone involved once again! It would be nice if the BBC did some research though. Homeopathist?

    Quote

  2. #2 by Dave on February 11, 2011 - 19:03

    Marsh was far too nice, but killing homoeopaths on the air is probably frowned upon 🙂

    Anyway isn’t prescribing homoeopathy for animals now illegal here in the UK?

    Quote

  3. #3 by Dave on February 11, 2011 - 19:09

    Oops! Not yet illegal but DEFRA are insisting on evidence of effectiveness for animal treatments.
    http://ww2.defra.gov.uk/news/2010/12/17/pet-remedies/

    Quote

  4. #4 by Michael on February 12, 2011 - 18:56

    Yes. At least the homeopsychopath admitted it was a placebo effect. Then tried to say animals don’t suffer from placebo but Marsh put him straight.

    Quote

  5. #5 by Declan on February 14, 2011 - 02:41

    I see homeopath ended with the stance of “if they all OD-ed on aspirin, they’d be dead”.

    This routine seems to be all the rage with them on the subject of the homeopathy overdose campaign.

    Surely they must know that this is missing the point by a light-year and its a last-gasp attempt at saying something, anything.

    Homeopathetic.

    Quote
(will not be published)