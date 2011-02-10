Skeptics with a K: Special #007

QED has been and gone, so we’re taking a week off to recover. But rather than leave you totally empty handed, we decided to put out this short interview from BBC Radio Five, featuring Marsh and a homeopath. We’ll see you for a full episode next time!
Podcast: Download (Duration: 7:28 — 1.8MB)
#1 by Tom Williamson (The Skeptic Canary) on February 11, 2011 - 12:29
QED was immense, thanks ever so much everyone involved once again! It would be nice if the BBC did some research though. Homeopathist?
#2 by Dave on February 11, 2011 - 19:03
Marsh was far too nice, but killing homoeopaths on the air is probably frowned upon 🙂
Anyway isn’t prescribing homoeopathy for animals now illegal here in the UK?
#3 by Dave on February 11, 2011 - 19:09
Oops! Not yet illegal but DEFRA are insisting on evidence of effectiveness for animal treatments.
http://ww2.defra.gov.uk/news/2010/12/17/pet-remedies/
#4 by Michael on February 12, 2011 - 18:56
Yes. At least the homeopsychopath admitted it was a placebo effect. Then tried to say animals don’t suffer from placebo but Marsh put him straight.
#5 by Declan on February 14, 2011 - 02:41
I see homeopath ended with the stance of “if they all OD-ed on aspirin, they’d be dead”.
This routine seems to be all the rage with them on the subject of the homeopathy overdose campaign.
Surely they must know that this is missing the point by a light-year and its a last-gasp attempt at saying something, anything.
Homeopathetic.