Fred Phelps vs Anonymous, Richard Wiseman vs Robert McLuhan, Attila the Hun vs gravity and Ernest Vincent Wright vs the letter ‘E’. Plus James Delingpole, Sultan Mustafa III, blankets from Russia and 582 baby boys.

