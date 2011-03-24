Skeptics with a K: Episode #042

Dr Seuss and al-Qaeda, homeopathy on the Wirral, the Zion First National Bank and Wilfred Owen. Plus: God, Japan, Potential Rhymes, 200lbs of bricks, empathy and evolution. Staying indoors and covering up, it’s Skeptics with a K.

This entry was posted on March 24, 2011, 23:22 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.