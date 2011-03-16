«
»

Skeptics with a K: Special #008


Marsh visits BBC Radio Merseyside to debate with the North West Friends of Homeopathy’s John Cook.

Play

Podcast: Download (Duration: 9:32 — 2.2MB)

  1. #1 by Lee on March 16, 2011 - 15:39

    Gibberish and hot air – if you give some people enough rope they will hang themselves. This man mugged Marsh for the rope – what a numpty.

  2. #2 by Niki M. on March 16, 2011 - 18:17

    Wow, this guy just refused to put a cork in it. What a self-promoting ballbag.

  3. #3 by Sarah N on March 16, 2011 - 19:47

    Wow…Marsh, how many words were you actually able to get in? This guy isn’t just a quack, he is quite rude as well.

  4. #4 by w_nightshade on March 17, 2011 - 13:24

    Another excellent representation of critical thinking in the media – thanks Marsh, for staying professional at all times, even when your opponent deserved a smack in the gob.

  5. #5 by martin on March 21, 2011 - 11:20

    I think Mr Cook won’t be appearing on “Just a Minute” any time soon!

  6. #6 by Declan on March 21, 2011 - 12:47

    ‘In the interest of balance’ you managed to get about two words in there edgeways.

    Rumour has it, he had a big do on last Wednesday.

  7. #7 by Micko on March 23, 2011 - 01:23

    that was pure gold. As if homeopaths needed any help shooting themselves in the foot. Wiping the tears from eyes…

