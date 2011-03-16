Skeptics with a K: Special #008

Marsh visits BBC Radio Merseyside to debate with the North West Friends of Homeopathy’s John Cook.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 9:32 — 2.2MB)
#1 by Lee on March 16, 2011 - 15:39
Gibberish and hot air – if you give some people enough rope they will hang themselves. This man mugged Marsh for the rope – what a numpty.
#2 by Niki M. on March 16, 2011 - 18:17
Wow, this guy just refused to put a cork in it. What a self-promoting ballbag.
#3 by Sarah N on March 16, 2011 - 19:47
Wow…Marsh, how many words were you actually able to get in? This guy isn’t just a quack, he is quite rude as well.
#4 by w_nightshade on March 17, 2011 - 13:24
Another excellent representation of critical thinking in the media – thanks Marsh, for staying professional at all times, even when your opponent deserved a smack in the gob.
#5 by martin on March 21, 2011 - 11:20
I think Mr Cook won’t be appearing on “Just a Minute” any time soon!
#6 by Declan on March 21, 2011 - 12:47
‘In the interest of balance’ you managed to get about two words in there edgeways.
Rumour has it, he had a big do on last Wednesday.
#7 by Micko on March 23, 2011 - 01:23
that was pure gold. As if homeopaths needed any help shooting themselves in the foot. Wiping the tears from eyes…