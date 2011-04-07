Skeptics with a K: Episode #043

In this fracking episode of Skeptics with a fracking K, Mike, Marsh and Colin talk about a Christian’s view of fracking atheists, the effects of religiosity on your fracking mortality, and an earthquake in fracking Blackpool. Plus, Jonah, homeopathy on the Wirral, General Zod and (of course) fracking.

If you want to register as an organ donor, visit:

http://www.uktransplant.org.uk/ukt/how_to_become_a_donor/how_to_become_a_donor.jsp