Skeptics with a K: Episode #046

My Little Pony and God’s CV.
Witches, psychics, awards for coffee.
Running and biking on the BBC.
It’s Skeptics with a K. So mote it be.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:08:13 — 15.7MB)
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:08:13 — 15.7MB)
This entry was posted on May 19, 2011, 14:00
#1 by Declan on May 19, 2011 - 22:08
If any ‘It’s Fate’ readers have blocked their drains by washing bad energy down the plug-hole, i am offering a holistic plumbing service.
Due to the vagaries involved i can do it via email.
#2 by G.Shelley on May 20, 2011 - 15:10
Another possibility for the number of bike riders being low, is that they apparently asked people if they rode a bike during one particular week in March. It’s a while since I was a child, but March can be pretty cold. Maybe it just wasn’t bike riding weather that week and if they had asked the question during July or August during the summer, they’d have got a different answer.
#3 by Julia on May 24, 2011 - 03:06
No Fantastic Fact? 🙁
#4 by Greg on May 25, 2011 - 01:55
Another great episode, lads.
For anyone interested in perhaps submitting an article for publication in “It’s Fate”, have a read of the writers guidelines ( http://www.fatemag.com/fatemagold/WritersGuidelines.pdf ), paying special attention to the section marked Truthfulness. It’s as funny as any article they publish.
#5 by Greg on May 25, 2011 - 01:58
Sorry – my bad. That’s from a competing fantasy mag. Still, it’s a fun read.