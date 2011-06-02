Skeptics with a K: Episode #047

Dianétique, Blood Diamonds, the Rapture and logical fallacies. Plus, thalidomide, breasts, homeopathy and Philip Schofield. Forcing eggs back into chickens – it’s Skeptics with a K.

