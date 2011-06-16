Skeptics with a K: Episode #048

Homeopathy Awareness Week Special! Featuring homeopathic tools, homeopath apologetics and homeopathy for insomnia. Plus the Human Centipede, Captain Kirk, 10,000 scandinavians and googling for Jeremy Clarkson’s penis. Letting people choose, it’s Skeptics with a K.
#1 by Sarah N on June 17, 2011 - 19:13
Hello,
Sarah here from the Burque, NM (US). About the hide the Gideons Bible. I was recently out in Arizona staying at a Marriot Courtyard hotel. I found in my hotel room not only a Gideons bible….but a book of Mormon as well! This really cracked me up. Has anyone else experienced this?
Thanks for another great show. Podcasts are the only way I get through the work day 🙂
#2 by P-M on June 19, 2011 - 13:47
Hello all,
You cannot do this! Mentioning that Colin has quit his job without telling us what he will do next is just torture. How will he make a living now? Begging? Busking? Selling crystal meth therapy?
Please enlighten us!
Cheers from a small (me and my wife) but loyal fanbase in Scandinavia.
#3 by Adam on June 19, 2011 - 23:04
How about some of the crazy medical treatments out there.
E.g. You have cancer. Do you want
1. The best possible medical treatment
2. To have a violet light shined at you
http://all-ez.com/violet.htm
You feel a bit poorly. Do you want?
1. An asprin
2. To have someone hit a statue with hammers?
http://scienceblogs.com/insolence/2008/12/tong_ren_an_unholy_union_of_acupuncture.php
You need reliable information for a newspaper article. Do you go with
1. Hard-hitting, well-researched reporting?
2. A press release based on an internet survey by One Poll?
#4 by Dave C on June 21, 2011 - 18:20
Another patient choice:
You have just had a serious road accident with a transit van and are lying bleeding in the road
Do you prefer?
a) Hospital treatment using modern medicine.
b) A sugar pill with a 30C preparation of Ford.
As always, love the show.
#5 by Richard Carter, FCD on June 21, 2011 - 18:55
Congratulations to Marsh on his use of the word ‘willy-nillily’. The subscription fee was worth it for that alone.
#6 by Ian on June 22, 2011 - 08:36
Another great podcast as always. Particularly liked the website you set up about patient choice.
Here’s my attempt at a comparison:
You could do with watering the plants. Do you?
1. Get a hose and water them
2. Do a rain dance in the hope that you can summon the heavens to open
#7 by Colin H on June 22, 2011 - 14:07
P-M: I could certainly give busking a try. Unfortunately, I’m not too knowledgeable about the production of crystal meth. Begging has been known to work…
#8 by Dec on June 23, 2011 - 18:23
love the podcast!!! listened since day one and it just keeps getting better!!!
was browsing the internets and found http://www.skeptical-science.com/critical-thinking/poll-skeptical-podcasts/
voted for you guys of course!!!
#9 by Colin H on June 28, 2011 - 17:20
You want to find the buried treasure of a long-dead ancient Aztec warrior. Do you:
a. Hire Indiana Jones to look for it
b. Hire Joe Power to ask the dead owner where it is
Thinking on it, Joe Power would probably do the better job, as he’s not a fictional character, but meh…