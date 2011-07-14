Skeptics with a K: Episode #050

The Whispering Witch, Bill Gates and Alien 3. Plus vaccination, Tetley Tea, pissing on the window and the Giant Book of Fantastic Facts Greatest Hits. Crossing the road to avoid you, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 59:21 — 13.6MB)
#1 by Duncan Timiney on July 14, 2011 - 20:44
Toy Story 3.
My prize, please.
#2 by Ravstaa on July 15, 2011 - 02:02
Here are a few rad final films in trilogies.
– Army of Darkness (Evil Dead 3)
– Back to the Future 3
– The Bourne Ultimatum
And I’m also going to pre-emptively add Nolan’s next Batman film.
– The Dark Knight Rises
🙂
#3 by @rossbalham on July 16, 2011 - 11:54
Fllms
The Madness of George III was much better than I and II (in fact they were so poor hardly anyone remembers them.
Do I win £5?
PS True fact – in the US this film was called the Madness of King George for exactly that reason.
#4 by Sarah N on July 18, 2011 - 23:20
The last person I know who died of Polio? That would in fact be my Grandfather. His death is a sobering reminder to me everday of the danger the Vaccine “sceptics” are to the rest of the world, and why this is one subject on which none of us should be accomadationist.
#5 by David Orr on July 19, 2011 - 18:13
The third Harry Potter film, which is a kind of mockery of your rule as it’s “the good one.”
Return of the Motherfucking King.
#6 by Linda P on July 20, 2011 - 11:39
Irritated cat pedant says: On another note, I would like to point out that a cat would not “cock its leg” to piss up your window. It would point its rear end in the right direction then kind of stretch up its back legs, tail upright, and squirt! There’s a picture of a cat doing it here http://www.fabcats.org/behaviour/spraying/info.html
#7 by Chris on July 21, 2011 - 07:09
It is with great sadness that the Giant Book of Fantastic Facts will no longer be used because it ran out of “facts.”
I have a “sad face.”
Here is something… have you heard of “Time-Life Books”? My dad was keen on ordering them, and I remember seeing some flaky “ghost” photos in at least on of them. It was a long time since I saw them. but here are two series candidates:
Mysteries of the Unknown
and the Entranted Era Series.
#8 by Tom Williamson on July 21, 2011 - 13:25
The Giant Book of Fantastic Facts available for just 1p! http://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/offer-listing/0710502842/ref=dp_olp_used?ie=UTF8&condition=used
#9 by Mike on July 21, 2011 - 13:35
Actually Chris, I did have a book called “Mysteries of the Unknown”, but it was published by Usbourne, not Time Life. I suspect they are different books.
I’ve just bought a copy of the Usbourne “Mysteries of the Unknown” from Amazon, though I think it’s probably not suitable podcast material!
#10 by Chris on July 21, 2011 - 20:30
Rats!
The Time-Life books were from the 1980s, so they were really goofy. When Bill Nye (the Science Guy) was in a local comedy show, Almost Live, they did a couple of skits mocking the ads for the books.
I also remember reading a paperback that had all sorts of the same stories. When I was ten I found it in my much older brother’s room in the late 1960s. So some of the stories were a bit familiar.
One thing I remember were devices made to make sure if someone who was buried “woke up” they could signal that they wanted out. Another thing I remember was a pair of coffins were exhumed, only to find that they were full of roots from the nearby apple tree, apparently those who had cider from that tree drank their ancestors.
Perhaps we should be on the lookout for other books of fantastic “facts”.
#11 by Paul Smout on July 25, 2011 - 15:04
Didn’t you mention a while back, that you’ve bought a follow up book called ‘Even more Fantastic Facts’?
#12 by Julia on July 28, 2011 - 22:15
Paul: They did mention that, but said the stuff in that book was a lot more well researched.