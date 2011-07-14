Skeptics with a K: Episode #050

The Whispering Witch, Bill Gates and Alien 3. Plus vaccination, Tetley Tea, pissing on the window and the Giant Book of Fantastic Facts Greatest Hits. Crossing the road to avoid you, it’s Skeptics with a K.

This entry was posted on July 14, 2011, 10:23 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.