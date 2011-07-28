Skeptics with a K: Episode #051

LSD, the end of suffering, balancing mediums and the Revelation to John. Plus Michael McIntyre, the BBC, Jehovah’s Witnesses and lions. Probably taking the piss, it’s Skeptics with a K.

This entry was posted on July 28, 2011, 12:20 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.