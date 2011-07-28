Skeptics with a K: Episode #051

LSD, the end of suffering, balancing mediums and the Revelation to John. Plus Michael McIntyre, the BBC, Jehovah’s Witnesses and lions. Probably taking the piss, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 1:04:46 — 14.9MB)
#1 by Rebecca on July 28, 2011 - 15:38
Bit of a small niggley point to take you up on but…
Lions referred to in the bible and contemporary texts were more than likely the Asiatic lion, also referred to as the Persian lion. These lions had populations that extended to possibly Greece and Italy. They are now critically endangered:
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Asiatic_Lion
#2 by Mike on July 28, 2011 - 15:39
That’s really interesting, Rebecca. Never heard that before. Thanks!
#3 by Rebecca on July 28, 2011 - 15:55
One of the perks of working in the Natural History Museum I suppose! There is the skin of one of these Persian Lions in the collection presented in 1911 by King George V along with the Indian Tiger on display in the Museum. http://www.flickr.com/photos/adriatic22/5754163839/
Yes, I am full of lots of this kind of useless, useless information… animal related pedantry is a vice of mine.
#4 by Chris on July 29, 2011 - 03:17
Or John could have consumed grain contaminated with ergot.
🙂
And no, I never take you seriously. Though I did tell the JREF that this is one of my favorite podcasts in the opinion form after TAM 9.
#5 by Martin on July 29, 2011 - 15:29
Yep I also put SWaK as #1 on the TAM 9 feedback.
Losing my iPod on a train has put me a couple of episodes behind but I’m going to catch up this weekend.
#6 by Matthew Brannigan on July 30, 2011 - 22:49
Just a minor note here on the Jehovah’s Witnesses – they don’t actually believe in Hell. When Armageddon comes – heathens like us will meet a unpleasant end, leaving the Witnesses left on Earth cuddling Pandas and Lions and eating grapes on Chaise Lounges, but we won’t be tortured for all eternity – nice of them eh?
#7 by Colin H on August 1, 2011 - 21:53
Re. the lions: I really need to stop getting things wrong! Two episodes on the run now… grumble, grumble… 🙂
#8 by Rebecca on August 4, 2011 - 22:51
I think that one can be forgiven! It is not on the scale of the Palladium gaff 😉
If you ever are in Dublin let me know and I can show you the one we have in the Museum (or the “Dead Zoo” as it is affectionately called).
#9 by Johan™ Strandberg on August 10, 2011 - 01:42
Nothing [so far] is on the scale of the Palladium gaff. That was an Elemental fail.
Rebecca, I have no idea if you know this or know where I could check on this, but since you hang around remains of extinct animals I thought I’d ask:
I heard(*) that the pelt of the “last Dodo” had been accidentally thrown out of the museum where it was kept, and thus all hope was gone to recreate it from DNA. The story makes my bogo-sense tingle.
This could mean a bigger CGI budget for Jurassic Dodo, but possible savings on the Dodo wranglers.
(*) Sorry, the neuron pointing to the address of the origin of the story returns a 404.