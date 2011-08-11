Skeptics with a K: Episode #052

Skeptics with a K celebrates two years on the air, with a special episode which was streamed live on the evening of Monday August 8th 2011. Featuring Mr Sulu, Eight Legged Freaks, Internet Explorer 6 and touching guitars. Not numbers, but free men… it’s Skeptics with a K!

