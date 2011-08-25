Skeptics with a K: Episode #053

Featuring muesli, CDT, nightmares and sniffer dogs. Plus cheese, cancer, creationism and controls. Shamelessly name dropping, it’s Skeptics with a K.
Podcast: Download (Duration: 57:53 — 13.3MB)
This entry was posted on August 25, 2011, 10:23 and is filed under Podcast, Skeptics with a K. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
#1 by David on August 25, 2011 - 18:11
You guys just need to get a bigger needle!
#2 by David on August 25, 2011 - 18:18
You guys are thinking about this camel thing the wrong way… you just need to get a bigger needle!
#3 by Danielle on August 26, 2011 - 12:38
This information may be useless / But the singular of Muesli would be Mueslus*
With the Latin geekery out of the way, let me commend you on yet another most entertaining and educational episode. A typical German cheese would be Tilsiter.
* not Mueslum
#4 by Jim on August 26, 2011 - 17:03
Just wanted to commend Col for the quote of the podcast – “seem to be quite well meaning, albeit extremely goddy”
#5 by Simon on August 26, 2011 - 20:43
My favorite description of the sound of squeaky cheese (curds, in that case) is “the sound of two balloons making out.”
#6 by Rick on August 29, 2011 - 00:24
Thank you all for SWAK. I look forward to new episodes. I don’t get many lol moments, and you all provide a lot of them, along with refreshingly clear, detailed exegesis of all manner of nonsense.
I noticed in the episode 53 what may have been one of your toss-off comments, but a straw man nevertheless. None of the Americans I think have anything worthwhile to say about how to provide healthcare to folks without either the means to pay directly or insurance, advocate leaving those people without healthcare. We may disagree about the effectiveness of the market and private charity to provide this but neither I nor others serious about reform of the provision of healthcare to the uninsured have nightmares about them having access. Again, I understand that may have just been a casual, easy dig at the stereotypical image of the grasping, acquisitive, exploitative, callous, blah, blah, blah American, but you can indulge that urge without fallacious comments like that. I particularly liked the comment on our ignorance of the gunpowder rebellion; that was right on.