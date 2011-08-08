Skeptics with a K: The 2-year Anniversary Live Show

I’m sure we can all remember the momentous events of August 1st, 2009.
- The Pope announced plans to release his first album (a trance-inspired collection of old-school anthems and breaking new beats, with pumping anti-abortion, pro-child-abuse, pro-men-in-dresses-condemning-homosexuality basslines).
- The Quaker church agreed to begin performing same-sex marriages (sparking a trigger-happy rampage in which 10 Quaker ministers went on a same-sex-marrying spree, leaving six innocent bystanders legally tied, and wedding the entire QPR first team in a complicated polygamous tryst, which ironically boosted team spirits so much they achieved promotion to the top division the following season).
- And, perhaps most importantly of all, three men and a microphone (in a somewhat disappointing prequel to the 80s classic movie) gathered in a dinosaur-wallpapered bedroom to talk pithy nonsense. Those three men went on to become joint Time magazine ‘Man of the year’ for 2047, controversially beating newly-elected US president Justin Bieber after a hideous accident left them fused at the hip and legally classified as a single entity. But back in 2011, they were three separate, discrete and clearly-defined individuals, with a podcast and a giant book of nonsense.
And so, for the second time ever, you can catch these men live, unedited and wildly-underprepared in their hastily-thrown-together second anniversary live show.
To catch the live 52nd episode of Skeptics with a K live video feed simply visit http://www.ustream.tv/channel/skeptics-with-a-k after 6.45pm TONIGHT. Plus you can join in the show with heckling and insults via the Twitter hashtag #SwaKlive. See you there!
#1 by Colette on August 8, 2011 - 20:51
Will this podcast be available for those unable to listen to it tonight? (Unfortunately had very religious and easily offended family members in tonight.)
#2 by Mike on August 8, 2011 - 21:05
Podcast will be out on Thursday, at normal 🙂
#3 by Johan™ Strandberg on August 9, 2011 - 02:32
Watching/following riots from here in California and feeling sickening lump in my stomach. I hear Merseyside police is warning people to stay indoor, so at least parts of this have made it to Liverpool.
Please stay safe all of you.
#4 by Johan™ Strandberg on August 10, 2011 - 02:00
Was out watching a movie last nigh (son on sleepover, yeah!) and as we came out of the theatre just before midnight we saw a police car sitting on the parking lot watching, and several more as we drove home. [This would have been ~8 am BST.]
This is in San Jose California! I don’t think we have had mob violence here since that ugly incident in late November 1933. That said, I sure hope we don’t have anything like the London riots here in the US soon. Waaaaay to many guns around.
Please stay safe.
#5 by Linda P on August 10, 2011 - 09:00
Sadly our “broad”band wasn’t up to live streaming at that time in the evening, so I’m having to wait for the podcast :((